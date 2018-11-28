BeST Darvas Boxes MT5

BeST_Darvas Boxes is a Metatrader Indicator based on the trading method developed in the 50’s by the Hungarian Nicolas Darvas. BeST_Darvas Boxes indicator

draws the Top and the Bottom of every Darvas Box that can be confirmed on the current Chart

draws Buy and Sell Arrows for every confirmed Upwards or Downwards Breakout of the above levels

draws always only after the bar closing and so is non-repainting or backpainting

it can be used as a standalone trading system/method





Inputs





Basic Settings

LB Period - LB # of bars for calculating the Darvas Boxes

- LB # of bars for calculating the Darvas Boxes Entries Mode – for selecting how to Enter the Market i.e. in a Single Entry or in a 2_Additional Entries

– for selecting how to Enter the Market i.e. in a Single Entry or in a 2_Additional Entries Exits Mode (only for Single_Entry_Mode) – for selecting how to Exit a position.Works only for the Single Entry Mode while for the 2 Additional Entries Mode is by default the Reverse Mode

– for selecting how to Exit a position.Works only for the Single Entry Mode while for the 2 Additional Entries Mode is by default the Reverse Mode Position_1,2 and 3 Lot Size for 2_Additional_Entries_Mode – for the correct calculation of the Average Entry Price if we use the 2_ Additional_Entries_Mode

Exit Modes' Settings

TP and SL Levels – for selecting TP and SL pip values if Exiting with a SL/TP

– for selecting TP and SL pip values if Exiting with a SL/TP MAvgs Parameters – for selecting the parameters of 2 Mov.Averages if Exiting with their crossings

Displaying Settings - for selecting which chart objects and features to show/activate

Graphical Settings – for selecting the color and size of drawn objects like Vertical Line locating the last Entry Signal and the corresponding Entry Price Level Horizontal Line and TP/SL Levels

Note : Color and size of all other’s drawn objects (like Exit MAs,Arrows,…) are controled in the tab Colors

Arrows Settings - for controlling the Arrows use for Entry and Exit Signals

Panel Settings - for controlling the use of the Trade Info Panel

Note : All Panel Infos are Real Time Updated while the Panel is fully color adjustable and can be moved anywhere in the chart

Alert Settings - for controlling the use of Entry and Exit alerts





For EA Developers





Top of a Box : Buffer = 1

Bottom of a Box : Buffer = 2

Buy Arrow :

(Single_Entry_Mode/

1st position for the 2_Additional_Entries_Mode) Buffer = 3

Sell Arrow :

(Single_Entry_Mode/

1st position for the 2_Additional_Entries_Mode) Buffer = 4

Add_Buy_2 Arrow: Buffer = 5

Add_Sell_2 Arrow: Buffer = 6

Add_Buy_3 Arrow: Buffer = 7

Add_Sell_3 Arrow: Buffer = 8

Custom_Exit_Signal: Buffer = 9

Exit_fastMA: Buffer = 10

Exit_slowMA: Buffer = 11



