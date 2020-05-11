A trend indicator based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Candlestick.

The Scanner Trend Indy is an improved variant of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Candlestick, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter.

Combination of two indicators makes a better use of these advantages: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo identifies the trend, while Candlestick determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction.





Messages/sounds (notifications and sound settings)

ON/OFF - Mail - enable/disable sending emails;

- enable/disable sending emails; ON/OFF - Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur;

- enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur; ON/OFF - Push - enable/disable sending push notifications to mobile devices.



