Bears Bulls Complex MT4
- Indicators
- Leonid Basis
- Version: 4.7
- Updated: 23 May 2020
The Bull and Bear Power indicators identify whether the buyers or sellers in the market have the power, and as such lead to price breakout in the respective directions.
The Bears Power indicator attempts to measure the market's appetite for lower prices.
The Bulls Power indicator attempts to measure the market's appetite for higher prices.
This particular indicator will be especially very effective when the narrow histogram and the wide histogram reside on the same side (above or under the Zero line)