Key level wedge

5

The Key level wedge indicator automatically draws rising wedge pattern and falling wedge pattern for you on the chart. This pattern is really good when used as a confirmation entry at key support & resistance, supply & demand and reversal zones.


Advantages
  •  The Key level wedge block DOES NOT RE-PAINT, giving you confidence when a signal appears and also helps when looking back.
  •  The Key level wedge includes an on/off button on the chart to easily keep the charts clean after analysis by just one click.
  •  The Key level wedge works on all markets from stocks, indices to currency pairs aswell as crypto-currency.
  •   The Key level wedge  incorporates divergence in its algorithm adding more confluence into your setups. 
  •  The Key level wedge  shows you where to enter a trade and where to place your stoploss. It will  also draw imbalances/gap/fair value gap for you which attract price and are good take profit zones.


Recommendation

For best and most accurate results use the 1Hr, 4Hr and Daily timeframe or higher or as a confluence with another strategy. The screenshots and video below will show examples of how it can be used.


  

N.B : For a limited time only, rate the indicator and leave a review, and get a Key level wedge dashboard for free. (dashboard only works when you have downloaded the Key level wedge indicator)

I highly recommend also purchasing the Key level order block  and Key level breaker block indicators to use alongside, the advantage is they add more confluence to your setups and when price hits the order block or breaker block, and you also get a wedge pattern drawn on the zone, you will have more reasons and signals in the same direction giving your trades a much higher probability.



Reviews 9
dmajfx
54
dmajfx 2023.10.17 21:53 
 

I just bought the key level pkg: Wedge, Order Blocks & Breaker Block this weekend. When the market opened Sunday night during the Asian Session there was a Wedge Pattern painted on the 15m chart. I live in the USA so I close the trades I've entered in during the the first 3 hrs of Asia before I go to bed. I made 60+ pips when I closed out but the trade went 150 pips. On Tues I traded the US open news with a 5m key level wedge pattern. The Imbalance TP was 33 pips, I closed out with 30 pips. I trade 2 lots so my first trade was $1,224 and the 2nd trade was $600. I have already paid for my investment of $180 buying these 3 indicators. I only trade Gold.

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.02.25 07:33 
 

I have bought many, and Author Wedge is the real deal, and profitable! Author is super passionate with full tutorial support, Best Buy for 2023!

davevicens
335
davevicens 2023.01.12 12:07 
 

Good Indicator!!! First trade first profit!!

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The   key level supply and demand indicator   is the first supply and demand indicator with options to change settings to show different zones, giving you the choice to pick the zones you see are being respected the most and saving the settings. Advantages  The   key level supply and demand   DOES NOT REPAINT unlike other supply and demand currently in the market. This gives you a massive advantage to scroll back and see how price reacted on previous levels. The   key level supply and demand  
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Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
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Title: Key Level Order Block Pro Key Level Order Block Pro   is the advanced version of the Key level order block. This now now includes multi-timeframe indicator designed to automatically detect and display significant Order Blocks (OBs) directly on your chart. Designed for Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and price action traders, this tool streamlines chart analysis by highlighting institutional buying and selling zones where major market reversals are likely to occur. The indicator features a slee
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dmajfx
54
dmajfx 2023.10.17 21:53 
 

I just bought the key level pkg: Wedge, Order Blocks & Breaker Block this weekend. When the market opened Sunday night during the Asian Session there was a Wedge Pattern painted on the 15m chart. I live in the USA so I close the trades I've entered in during the the first 3 hrs of Asia before I go to bed. I made 60+ pips when I closed out but the trade went 150 pips. On Tues I traded the US open news with a 5m key level wedge pattern. The Imbalance TP was 33 pips, I closed out with 30 pips. I trade 2 lots so my first trade was $1,224 and the 2nd trade was $600. I have already paid for my investment of $180 buying these 3 indicators. I only trade Gold.

shola_3000
19
shola_3000 2023.05.19 20:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

elite luis
3481
elite luis 2023.02.25 07:33 
 

I have bought many, and Author Wedge is the real deal, and profitable! Author is super passionate with full tutorial support, Best Buy for 2023!

Indicadores2
19
Indicadores2 2023.02.14 07:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

janus2122
65
janus2122 2023.02.09 10:03 
 

thanks, a good indicator-- works as advertised looking forward to seeing the videos to widen it's use

davevicens
335
davevicens 2023.01.12 12:07 
 

Good Indicator!!! First trade first profit!!

Danto Suhartanto
44
Danto Suhartanto 2022.12.26 11:20 
 

Excellent indicator

Adrian Wong
226
Adrian Wong 2022.12.26 10:38 
 

Excellent tool when used with key level order block or/and key level supply and demand. The telegram group support is also excellent.

Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5707
Reply from developer Presley Annais Tatenda Meck 2022.12.26 10:51
Really appreciate your kind words and support 🙏🙏
Cesar Ruiz
151
Cesar Ruiz 2022.10.22 13:01 
 

Great tool, in combination with other order blocks indicators, better results. Thanks for sharing your knowledge

Presley Annais Tatenda Meck
5707
Reply from developer Presley Annais Tatenda Meck 2022.10.22 13:10
Really appreciate 🙏 will make more videos showing more ways to use it
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