Trend in Colors MT4

The three basic types of trends are up, down, and sideways. An uptrend is marked by an overall increase in price. Nothing moves straight up for long, so there will always be oscillations, but the overall direction needs to be higher. A downtrend occurs when the price of an asset moves lower over a period of time.

This is a separate window indicator without any input parameters.

Green Histogram is representing an Up-Trend and Red Histogram is representing a Down-Trend.