Bloc Divergence Price

The block of bars is collected under condition of divergence. If the divergence conditions are not met, the block is deleted. More precisely, the condition is the transition of the block of bars from the state of divergence to the state of convergence. Blocks are formed selectively with gaps. Gaps are characterized by the state of convergence of bars.

The indicator shows the value and direction of the price in the divergence block.

To determine the divergence value, see here, the line of extreme bars inside the block, see here.

To form a block under the condition of convergence, see here.

The indicator has no settings.



