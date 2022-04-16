RSI Pro Indicator

RSI Pro Indicator

- Shows accurate RSI signals with modifiable price applications

- Shows accurate RSI overbought and oversold levels

- Shows multiple timeframe RSI overbought and oversold conditions on a single chart

- 3 green bar sections in a row is an uptrend pattern

- 3 red bar sections in a row is a downtrend pattern


The RSI Pro Indicator is a highly useful tool for determining overbought and oversold conditions and spotting RSI patterns, as well as spotting overbought and oversold conditions across multiple timeframes simultaneously on a single chart.

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Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
This indicator displays the historical bid and ask prices on the chart. This is an extremely useful tool for watching the spread rise and fall, as well as watching to see whether or not the bid and ask prices are converging or diverging. This tool will allow you to enter the market at just the right time. This indicator will help you stay out of the market when the spread begins to rise and help you get into the market as the spread begins to fall again. ON SALE FOR FREE, GET IT FREE FOR A LIMI
FREE
RSI Bands MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
RSI Bands is a powerful indicator which displays an upper and lower band corresponding to the RSI overbought and oversold levels. The band shows what price must be reached during that specific candle in order for the RSI overbought/oversold level to be reached. This is an extremely useful tool for spotting when a trend has begun and when a trend is about to end. The indicator provides buffers, allowing you to use it in your own Expert Advisor. Please message me if you have any questions. CURREN
FREE
Martian RSI EA
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
Martian RSI is an EA which detects RSI divergences and places trades accordingly. The EA is optimized for trading GBPUSD and NDAQ100 on the daily timeframe. The EA is designed for medium to longterm investing. Simply deposit funds into your account, adjust risk settings to fit your personal risk tolerance and then watch your account grow exponentially over time. - Follows FIFO rules - No Martingale - Optional Grid Default settings are for HIGH RISK strategy on NDAQ100 daily. Please PM me for s
RSI Moving Average
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
This indicator places a moving average of the specified type over the standard RSI indicator. This is an extremely useful tool for spotting reversal points and RSI divergences. This indicator provides buffers, allowing you to use it in your expert advisor. I like to make the RSI period the same as the moving average period, but it is up to you to set it up however you would like.
Neptune Multiplex EA
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
Neptune Multiplex EA is an expert advisor which is designed to be capable of trading many different types of strategies all in one EA. Many different indicators can be used in many different combinations and on many different timeframes simultaneously. The EA can easily be optimized in the strategy tester. Martingale is optional, and is not necessary in order to create a set of parameters which can generate profits. If you need a set file use on from the comments or message me. I offer lifetime
RSI Divergence Detector MT4
Pierce Vallieres
1 (1)
Indicators
RSI Divergence Detector is an RSI indicator which also detects divergences and plots arrows and trend lines on the chart where you should buy and sell. Please note that this indicator provides 5 buffers and doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. The indicator also provides alerts. Buffer 0 = RSI Buffer 1 = Buy Buffer 2 = Sell Buffer 3 = RSIGradient Buffer 4 = PriceGradient NON REPAINTING DIVERGENCE DETECTION
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Overlay Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Overlay Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks overtop of the chart. You can select the brick size as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Typically Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, however unlike normal Renko bricks the only difference is this indicator allows you to see the price action going on within each Brick by overlaying the bricks on top of the standard chart. Renko bricks are extremely useful for trend trading and m
PV Harmonics
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
PV Harmonics - Paints harmonic triangles and patterns on live charts to show current live harmonic patterns. - Paints arrows on charts over the harmonic patterns to signal prime entry and exit points. - Extremely fast and versatile indicator. - Highly accurate. - Non repainting. (Does not repaint entry/exit signals) - Comes with numerous customization settings.
PV Super Trend Signals
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
PV Super Trend Signals - Detects Key Points of Reversals - Enters Trades at Key Points - Closes Trades at Accurate Levels - Extremely accurate - Great for almost every currency - Amazing for EURUSD H1 - Backtested across many currencies over many years on many timeframes - H1 is the best timeframe - Can be used to make stable profit - Can be used to hedge other trading robots - ReInvest with Risk and Leverage features if desired - Backtested accurately across many currencies using tick data -
MACD Pro
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
MACD Pro - Features a built-from-scratch overhauled MACD indicator - Signals Buy and Sell Zones - Uses an exceptional noise cancelling filter - Signals up trends and down trends - Precise and accurate signals MACD Pro is an indicator built from the ground up and is designed to signal optimal buy and sell zones. Take buy trades in the buy zones and sell trades in the sell zones. It includes a noise cancelation feature which rivals the best products on the market.
Rainbow Ribbon
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Rainbow Ribbon - Rainbow MA bands - Useful for spotting trend changes - Useful for spotting trend slopes - Useful for spotting trend acceleration - Ability to choose ribbon colors, moving averages, and distances - Provides colorful rainbow ribbons to show an array of moving averages Rainbow Ribbon is an extremely useful indicator, it has been designed to make it easy to spot the trend and also changes within the trend before they occur. It can be used many different ways and provides the abili
Starkiller Grid Trader
Pierce Vallieres
Experts
Starkiller Grid Trader Starkiller Grid Trader is a MT4 trading robot which specializes in the management of grid trading systems. A very large variety of customizable settings are included to make sure that you are able to place grid trades on any currency pair, stock, index or commodity automatically according to your own liking. Starkiller is accurate, versatile and robust. - Includes numerous grid trading settings - Includes the ability to select open/close indicators - Includes color coded
Super Trend Double Pro
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
Super Trend Double Pro - Includes the classic SuperTrend indicator x2 - Includes two indicators for much better market analysis - Comes with various settings - Comes with a display - Displays statistical win/loss information The "Super Trend Double Pro" indicator provides the ability to combine two of the classic SuperTrend indicators into one, displaying two indicators with different settings on the same chart. The indicator comes with many customizable settings as well as a display which sh
RSI Divergence Detector
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
RSI Divergence Detector is an RSI indicator which also detects divergences and plots arrows and trend lines on the chart where you should buy and sell. Please note that this indicator provides 5 buffers and doesn't repaint making it an exceptional indicator for Expert Advisors. The indicator also provides alerts. Buffer 0 = RSI Buffer 1 = Buy Buffer 2 = Sell Buffer 3 = RSIGradient Buffer 4 = PriceGradient NON REPAINTING DIVERGENCE DETECTION
MACD Divergence Detector MT5
Pierce Vallieres
Indicators
MACD Divergence Detector MT5 - Non-repainting  - Live divergence detection - Accurate MACD indicator - Includes 10 indicator buffers - EA friendly - Includes useful customizable settings - Decide which buffers to display on the chart and their colors The MACD Divergence Detector for MT5 is an accurate and useful tool for detecting and displaying MACD divergences and good places to take long and short trades. It includes 10 buffers and customizable settings. This tool does not repaint and can
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