StochasticMTF

The indicator displays the Stochastic oscillator indicator readings of four time frames simultaneously in the lower window of the chart.





An example of a possible use:

the direction of all indicator lines in one direction is a sign of a strong trend.

The use of the lag factor - in the case of the indicator lines staying in one area for a long time - is a sign of trend "fatigue", its stop or reversal.

The indicator is redrawn only within the candlestick of its own timeframe.





The indicator has flexible settings similar to those of the standard Stochastic indicator.



