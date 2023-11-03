Stochastic Advanced MT4

The "Stochastic Advanced" indicator displays the signals of the 'Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself at the bottom of the screen. The indicator signals can be displayed not only on the current timeframe, but also on a timeframe one level higher. In addition, we have implemented a filter system based on the Moving Average indicator.



Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5

Advantages



1. Displaying the signals of the "Stochastic" indicator directly on the chart without the presence of the indicator itself



2. The ability to display on the current chart not only current signals, but also signals one time frame higher



3. A filter system similar to the “Three Screens of Elder” strategy. Allows you to leave only trend signals



4. Indicator customization system. You can change the type, color and size of indicator signals



5. Alert system. If there is a signal on the price chart, the indicator will notify you about it

