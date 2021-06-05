Cosmic Dream

This indicator may or may not be within your interest but I call it Cosmic Dream. When I backtested the indicator, colored level zones appear on your chart. It can work on any currency pair you want. There are 5 level zones. 5 are red and 5 are green. The purpose of this indicator is to let traders see the number of level zones. The interval of the zones is 50 at best. In terms of zone width, the number is 10. It can utilized for any direction. The colors will be visible as long as the indicator is active. It may help you out in terms of support and resistance zones and  Feel free to try it out if you like. I hope you enjoy this indicator.

Price: $50

It can be used for the following:

  • Any broker
  • Demo use
  • Easy to download
  • Levels
  • Any currency pairs
  • All timeframes
This indicator does not guarantee or promise you any profits. Please trade at your own risk. The market can be volatile. Happy trading and good luck!


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