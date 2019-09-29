G99 Gravity

G99 GRAVITY


G99 Gravity is a channel indicator for the MetaTrader 4 terminal. This indicator allows finding the most probable trend reversal points.

Unlike most channel indicators, G99 Gravity does not redraw.

Attach the indicator to a chart, and the alert will trigger once a signal emerges.

With our alerting system, you will never miss a single position opening signal!

Advantages of the indicator

  • Perfect for scalping.
  • Excellent for identifying trend reversals.
  • Suitable for beginners and experienced traders.
  • Works on all timeframes.
  • The indicator does not repaint.
  • Flexible alerting system.
  • Chart customization (the size and color of lines).

  • Recommended symbols

    USD/CAD, EUR/USD, USD/CHF, AUD/NZD, AUD/CAD, GOLD

Recommendations on usage

Buy when the price touch the lower line of the indicator and the Green line is up.

Open Sell orders when the price touch the upper line of the indicator and the Red line is up.

The indicator is best suited for intraday trading, on the timeframe from M5 to H4.

Parameters

  • bar - history bars count.
  • Alert - enable/disable Alert. If true - enabled, false - disabled.



