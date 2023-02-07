The Oscillometer

It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of oscillation channel and its center line CL. For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the amplitude of the channel. Because of this, it is a non-lagging indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of noise, showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the center line. It allows you to easily identify the beginnings and ends of the trend, which will occur when the price breaks the channel. It also allows you to identify retracement points, which will occur when the price touches the limits of the channel without breaking it. All this in a visually obvious way. The indicator is applicable to any class of securities.

Features:

- It allows to dynamically vary the amplitude of the channel, on the graph, by means of the blue controls.

- It has channel and center line alerts, through two controls.

- It is independent of the time frame in which it is. Being transferable from one time frame to another without further ado.

- It has built-in candle filtering function.

- The indicator is robust to price distortions.

- The indicator has only one parameter for its calculation: the amplitude of the channel, given in pips. With value 0, the indicator calculates one by default.

- Both the channel and the central line can be deactivated. If only the central line is used, it can be used as a moving average, but the central line is not behind the price and the moving average is.

- At the top left of the graph, the values ​​of the center line and the limits of the channel on the first formed candle, as well as the amplitude in pips, are displayed. When placing the cursor on the indicator, it shows us the amplitude in pips.

Blue controls.

They are four. The top two, marked with A+i and A-i , increase or decrease the amplitude by incrementing . The two lower ones, marked with 2i and i/2 , increase or decrease the increment by multiplying it, or dividing it, by 2. All this in pips.

Alert controls.

  -CH: activates the channel break alert.

  -CL: activates the centerline crossover alert (a crossover is considered when the current candle closes on the opposite side of the center line of the close of the previous candle), with red signal on the candlestick.

Controls turn red when activated.

Filtering candles.

By double clicking on a candle it is filtered, being marked with a yellow mark. This feature allows the indicator to ignore candlesticks that are clearly a price distortion or manipulation. With a new double click on the candle its filtering is deactivated.

Indicator adjustment.

For the indicator to be useful it is necessary to adjust it to the price, modifying it with the controls until it shows no setbacks and frames the price cleanly. Visually it will be immediately appreciated when the indicator is well adjusted to the price for any section of interest. Once set, the amplitude will be set in the indicator's parameter box.

Stop loss.

It will always be placed outside the channel. A few pips above or below this.

Trailling stop.

Matches the amplitude of the channel.


Recommended indicator: Digital Trend Detector, Deviation Index.

Contact email: fve2022@hotmail.com


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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicators
Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Ask Price
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
It is a very simple and useful micro indicator. Shows the current ask price, and the maximum relative ask price up to the current moment, on the chart, in the first N candles. It facilitates quick decision making by offering a visual reference. Likewise, when we position ourselves with the cursor over it, it shows us the maximum spread  since the indicator is applied, until the current moment. It is perfect for scalping . By default, the parameter N has the value 4.  Especially recommended indi
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Deviation Index
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
Normalized indicator. It measures the relative deviation of the price from its moving average. It is extremely reliable. Accurately determine overbought and oversold price areas and divergences. Features. The indicator is calculated on (O+H+L+C)/4. It has a range of -100 to 100. The overbought zone is above 80 and the oversold zone is below -80. Mode: histogram/line. MA method: simple, exponential, smoothed, linear weighted. With softing option. By default the indicator is calculated on an SMA
Fork 4
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference. Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components. 1. Fork.     There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level.  Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data.  The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has
Basic Fork
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
Very useful indicator, you won't be able to be without it. Essential for scalping. It shows rebound levels, top and bottom, forming a fork that surrounds the price. Each level has two blue controls associated to change it, has one green control for rebound mode: High/Low or Open/Close, and has a red breakage alert control. Features:  -T wo independent modes of operation: High/Low, Open/Close.  -When one level is broken it shows the next one in the same direction.  -The levels closest to the pric
Trend Detector Monitor
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
It's a very convenient and easy to use indicator, as well as powerful and accurate. It detects and visually displays the start of a new trend. It is presented in a two-color bar chart: one for the start of an uptrend and one for the start of a downtrend. The indicator only requires the number of bars to look at for its calculation. Calculation. a) The indicator compares the current candlestick  close with the high or low of the previous candle group. If it's higher than the high, it indicates an
The Oscillometer5
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
It is a new indicator that frames the price movement and tracks it. It consists of   oscillation channel   and its   center line   CL . For its calculation it is only necessary to introduce the   amplitude   of the channel. Because of this, it is a   non-lagging   indicator as it is not calculated based on a number of previous candlesticks. It removes any level of   noise , showing the underlying price movement cleanly via the   center line . It allows you to easily identify the   beginnings   a
Fork 5
Francisco De A Vilar Enriquez
Indicators
The best instrument for scalping. It allows you to always be correctly positioned in the price. It's a simple and extraordinarily powerful visual reference.  Very suitable for price action. It consists of four components. 1. Fork.     There are two levels that surround the price and mark the rebound points. They can be varied independently with 4 associated controls, two for each level.  Its amplitude is indicated in pips in the indicator data.  The minimum fork is updated with each tick. It has
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