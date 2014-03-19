The Four Moving Averages indicator (please see the description and video), a version of Four Moving Averages Message, concurrently displays four Moving Averages with default settings in the main chart window: Green and Red ones represent a short-term trend, Red and Blue ones - mid-term trend, while Blue and Yellow ones - long-term trend. You can change the moving average settings and colors. However, these parameters have been configured so that to allow trading on all time frames. Take a look at how the indicator can be used in a profitable multi-currency Trading Strategy on all time frames, that is also suitable for trading in your mobile terminal.

Good luck in trading!