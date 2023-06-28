Forex Mastery Escort EA

5

Introducing "Forex Mastery Escort EA," a game-changing Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed for the MQL5 market. This innovative EA combines the power of multiple indicators, including IMA (Intrabar Moving Average), CCI (Commodity Channel Index), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence), to provide you with unparalleled trading accuracy.

Forex Mastery Escort EA leverages a sophisticated algorithm that meticulously analyzes market conditions, taking into account the insights derived from the IMA, CCI, and MACD levels. By considering multiple indicators simultaneously, this EA ensures a comprehensive assessment of price movements, allowing for informed and precise trade execution.

With built-in risk management features, Forex Mastery Escort EA offers a secure and controlled trading experience. You have the flexibility to customize stop-loss and take-profit levels to safeguard your trades against unexpected market fluctuations. This integrated risk management empowers you to effectively manage your capital and optimize your risk-reward ratio.

Whether you are a seasoned trader or just starting your journey in the forex market, Forex Mastery Escort EA provides a user-friendly interface that enables seamless installation and operation. You can easily configure the EA to suit your trading preferences, making it accessible to traders of all skill levels.


NOTE: this Ea has no specific settings, so you'll have to play around with the risk management settings and levels, then backtest until you get the results you want. Then forward test on a live market via demo acc. Do not use this ea on your live account until you have accurate settings laid out for yourself. I included the Standard setting in the settings menu for both the ALGO and risk management.

Enjoy..


Reviews 4
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.12.10 00:11 
 

buen robot TE PERMITE personalizar los parametros , se tiene que buscar el mejor seting .GRACIAS

Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
5554
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage 2023.08.27 05:12 
 

Loved this Ea, it is a great concept and has a high profitability if you know how to customize the indicators to your preferences, I had a good time speaking with you developer!, great advise and helpful as a support, I look forward to trying out your other products over time. Cheers

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 19:22 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nardus Van Staden
4689
Reply from developer Nardus Van Staden 2024.02.19 19:34
Thank you so much for reviewing it. And thank you for your feedback. Please feel free to ask if you have any questions
Peter005
51
Peter005 2024.01.30 16:34 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Nardus Van Staden
4689
Reply from developer Nardus Van Staden 2024.01.30 16:47
The source code can be found in my blog, this is a project for anyone that wants to start out with an ea. I created it simple and easy to understand, no advanced coding was used
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2023.12.10 00:11 
 

buen robot TE PERMITE personalizar los parametros , se tiene que buscar el mejor seting .GRACIAS

Nardus Van Staden
4689
Reply from developer Nardus Van Staden 2023.12.12 10:06
Gracias. Este es gratis. El código se puede encontrar en mi blog
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
5554
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage 2023.08.27 05:12 
 

Loved this Ea, it is a great concept and has a high profitability if you know how to customize the indicators to your preferences, I had a good time speaking with you developer!, great advise and helpful as a support, I look forward to trying out your other products over time. Cheers

Nardus Van Staden
4689
Reply from developer Nardus Van Staden 2023.08.27 10:16
Thank you. I appreciate it.
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