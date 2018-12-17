MarkAndGain ll
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.855
- Updated: 17 December 2018
- Activations: 9
Martingale sooner or later loses. But you can treat trading as fun as a game.
1 use case. Suppose you have 50 dollars. Do you want to try your luck? You may to make small deposit and use my trading advisor. After 15 trading days, check the result. Of course, you need a virtual server for trading.
2 use case. Use the multiplication factor of the lot equal to 1. In this case, the trading advisor will be very low risk. You can withdraw a fixed amount from the market, for example 50 cents from a series of orders (excluding broker commissions and swaps). In this case Close: equity=0.5 (set like this in Comments)
3 use case. Lottery with extreme risk
4 use case. Rebate generator
Strategy
Universal with positive slippage virtual levels (positive for traders). The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss.
Parameters (one of the safest)
MarkAndGain ll
|Magic (base expert)
|528
|Set a unique number
|Max spread
|0
|Max spread (when "0" - the max spread is not limited)
|Fibo koeff for lots
|1.52
|Fibo koeff for lots 1.618-normally
|Value may be (1-2) if> the risk increases
|First level height
|111
|First level height
|Next levels height
|111
|Next levels height
|Open mode
|0
|Open: 0-zero, 1-only buy, 2-only sell, 3-revers, 4-trend, 5-antitrend
|Open level
|0.9
|Open level for Open mode 4 and 5 (0 - 3.99)
|Close mode
|4
|Closed by: 1-only height, 2-only equty, 3-height&&equty, 4-heightORequty
|Profit in $, if Closed by equty
|0.5
|Profit in $, if Closed by equty (if Close mode "2")
|BE koeff height
|1.6
|BE koeff height if levels <=6 (if Close mode "1","3","4")
|Height increase factor >6 levels
|1.0
|Height increase factor if levels >6
|BE koeff height for >6 levels
|1.73
|BE koeff height if levels >6 (if Close mode "1","3","4")
|Profitstop
|4.1
|The value Profitstop for closing positions
|Open Hour
|0
|Start hour
|Open minute
|0
|Start minute
|Close hour
|23
|End hour
|Close minute
|59
|End minute
|Stop work Thursday?
|true
|Stop work Thursday?
|Thursday stop Hour
|1
|Thursday stop hour, if "stop work Thursday ?" =true
|Stop work Friday?
|true
|Stop work EA in Friday?
|Friday stop hour
|1
|Friday stop hour, if "stop work Friday?" =true
Trading Requirements
Caution is advised. In order to trade via this EA, you need the following:
- A good broker, with low spreads and stop levels.
- For use on EURUSD M1 chart.
- A good Internet connection.
- A lot of stamina.
- Works great on ECN or low-spread account (no more than 2 pips).
- Closeby should be allowed.
Recommended Minimum Deposit
- For Standard Forex accounts - 100 USD with the minimum lot of 0.01.
- For Mini Forex accounts - 1,000 cent with the minimum lot of 0.01.
It uses unique indicators, martingale, grid.
Testing
It is better to test in real time, because positive slippage can only be seen on real quotes
MarkAndGain ll can be tested on M1 EURUSD at all ticks in visual mode.
###DISCLAIMER###
This is written to assist in automating a current strategy, I am NOT liable for any funds lost during use.
Trading is a risky endeavour, ensure you backtest your strategy thoroughly or use a demo account before switching to real funds!