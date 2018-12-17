This is a universal EA with positive(for traders) slippage. With the help of settings you can create your own strategy. It can be trend, counter-trend, averaged, grid, martingale :), antimartingale.

Martingale sooner or later loses. But you can treat trading as fun as a game. 1 use case. Suppose you have 50 dollars. Do you want to try your luck? You may to make small deposit and use my trading advisor. After 15 trading days, check the result. Of course, you need a virtual server for trading. 2 use case. Use the multiplication factor of the lot equal to 1. In this case, the trading advisor will be very low risk. You can withdraw a fixed amount from the market, for example 50 cents from a series of orders (excluding broker commissions and swaps). In this case Close: equity=0.5 (set like this in Comments) 3 use case. Lottery with extreme risk 4 use case. Rebate generator

Working timeframe M1.

Strategy

Universal with positive slippage virtual levels (positive for traders). The system does not use regular takeprofits and stop loss.

Parameters (one of the safest)

MarkAndGain ll Magic (base expert) 528 Set a unique number Max spread 0 Max spread (when "0" - the max spread is not limited) Fibo koeff for lots 1.52 Fibo koeff for lots 1.618-normally Value may be (1-2) if> the risk increases First level height 111 First level height Next levels height 111 Next levels height Open mode 0 Open: 0-zero, 1-only buy, 2-only sell, 3-revers, 4-trend, 5-antitrend Open level 0.9 Open level for Open mode 4 and 5 (0 - 3.99) Close mode 4 Closed by: 1-only height, 2-only equty, 3-height&&equty, 4-heightORequty Profit in $, if Closed by equty 0.5 Profit in $, if Closed by equty (if Close mode "2") BE koeff height 1.6 BE koeff height if levels <=6 (if Close mode "1","3","4") Height increase factor >6 levels 1.0 Height increase factor if levels >6 BE koeff height for >6 levels 1.73 BE koeff height if levels >6 (if Close mode "1","3","4") Profitstop 4.1 The value Profitstop for closing positions Open Hour 0 Start hour Open minute 0 Start minute Close hour 23 End hour Close minute 59 End minute Stop work Thursday? true Stop work Thursday? Thursday stop Hour 1 Thursday stop hour, if "stop work Thursday ?" =true Stop work Friday? true Stop work EA in Friday? Friday stop hour 1 Friday stop hour, if "stop work Friday?" =true





Trading Requirements

Caution is advised. In order to trade via this EA, you need the following:

A good broker, with low spreads and stop levels.

For use on EURUSD M1 chart.

A good Internet connection.

A lot of stamina.

Works great on ECN or low-spread account (no more than 2 pips).

Closeby should be allowed.

Recommended Minimum Deposit

For Standard Forex accounts - 100 USD with the minimum lot of 0.01.

For Mini Forex accounts - 1,000 cent with the minimum lot of 0.01.

It uses unique indicators, martingale, grid. Testing It is better to test in real time, because positive slippage can only be seen on real quotes MarkAndGain ll can be tested on M1 EURUSD at all ticks in visual mode.





###DISCLAIMER###

This is written to assist in automating a current strategy, I am NOT liable for any funds lost during use.

Trading is a risky endeavour, ensure you backtest your strategy thoroughly or use a demo account before switching to real funds!







