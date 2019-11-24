Smart YTG mt5

Smart YTG mt5

 

Expert Advisor for the MT4 terminal

Smart YTG was written to work on the GBPUSD and EURUSD currency pairs, chart period H1. In essence, the system is trending and works perfectly on trend sections of price movement with STOP orders, the trend is determined by analyzing the Price Channel indicator built into the inside of the Expert Advisor; there is no need to additionally install the indicator. In the flat areas, when the market is indecisive and the further movement of the market is determined, the withdrawal system comes into operation without loss, and if there are positions in the market that are opposite to the direction of price movement, then they are overlapped by orders in the direction of price movement and when the total profit is reached closing of the entire series of positions, while Equity does not fall and keeps the balance line, which can be seen from the testing results.

A lot of calculations in the code, and the largest part of it, belongs precisely to the moments when the market forms a flat and you need to get out of it into a trend without drawdowns and losses. For this, there is a block for the dynamic closing of positions. Dynamic closing - closing positions when the total set profit is reached by forced closing orders.

Description of settings:

  • Dinamick_profit - profit level, in points, total calculation;
  • bars - indicator period;
  • level_1 - distance from the current price to the open price of a pending order;
  • level_2 - additional distance from the order open price to the new order open price;
  • Lot - the volume of starting orders, if = 0, MM works;
  • Risk - interest rate risk for MM;
  • koef_lot - lot multiplication factor;
  • MagicNumber - magic number of orders;
  • Slippage - slippage;
  • CommentsCount - - the number of comments;
  • IndicatorTF - indicator time period:
  • Drawdown_Loss_Percent - minimum allowable drawdown level;


