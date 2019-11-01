Smart Breakout Indicator MT5

1
Smart Breakout Indicator determines support and resistance levels and also shows the breakout points of the levels in the form of a histogram.

The program contains two indicators in one: 1-support and resistance lines, 2-histogram indicator based on high price fluctuations.
The indicator autonomously calculates the best support and resistance levels and also in the form of a histogram shows the best moments of the breakdown of the lines.

The histogram indicator is based on the action of price fluctuations.

On the main chart, the support and resistance lines are calculated, and on the additional indicator (subwindow), the histogram is calculated for the price deviation.

The support and resistance lines are used as the main indicator and the histogram indicator is used to confirm the signal (Buy, Sell or pending orders).

The indicator uses many parameters to flexibly adjust the indicator for any pair and timeframe.
By default, the indicator is optimally configured for any pair and timeframe.

The indicator is designed with the ability to configure all parameters in accordance with your requirements. You can enable or disable any functions.

When the signal Buy / Sell the indicator will notify using notification: Alert,Sound signal, Email, Push.

Detailed description of all parameters here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/731152

This is a link for general discussion of the indicatorhttps://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/731152

МetaТrader 4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43349

Parameters

  • Name_indicator - Indicator names to use multiple indicators on the same chart.
  • Max_Bars_History - Bars for drawing the indicator.
  • Use_Support_and_Resistance_Lines - Show support and resistance lines.
  • Use_Lines_Information_in_Points - Show items information.
  • Use_Center_Line - Show center line.
  • Show_Inscriptions_Support_and_Resistance - Show descriptions of the levels.
  • Period Main Chart - The period of the main indicator.
  • Coefficient in Point - Coefficient for calculating the main indicator of support and resistance lines.
  • Period Separate Chart - Period of additional histogram indicator.
  • Coefficient - Coefficient for calculating additional histogram indicator.
  • Main_Chart_Shift_Bar_for_Additional_Line - Bar shift of the main indicator of support and resistance lines.
  • Main_Chart_Shift_Bar_for_Lines - Bar shift of the main indicator lines for information points.
    • Style/width/Color_Lines - Style, width, color for the main graph.
      • Main_Chart_Color_Level_Resistance 
      • Main_Chart_Color_Level_Support
      • Main_Chart_Line_Width
      • Main_Chart_Line_Style 
      • Main_Chart_Color_Center_Line
      • Main_Chart_Center_Line_Width
      • Main_Chart_Center_Line_Style
      • Main_Chart_Shift_Bar_for_Additional_Line
      • Main_Chart_Color_Additional_Line_Resistance
      • Main_Chart_Color_Additional_Line_Support
      • Main_Chart_Additional_Line_Width 
      • Main_Chart_Additional_Line_Style
      • Main_Chart_Color_Point
      • Main_Chart_Point_Width
    • Style/width/Color_Lines - Style, width, color for histogram.
      • Separate_Chart_Color_Main_Line
      • Separate_Chart_Main_Line_Width
      • Separate_Chart_Main_Line_Style
      • Separate_Chart_Color_Signal_Line
      • Separate_Chart_Signal_Line_Width
      • Separate_Chart_Signal_Line_Style
      • Separate_Chart_Color_Circle
      • Separate_Chart_Circle_Width
      • Separate_Chart_Color_levels
      • Separate_Chart_Main_levels_Width
      • Separate_Chart_levels_Style
    • level_UP - UP level setting.
    • level_Down - Down level setting.


    Notification settings:

    • Sound_signal — Enable the audio signal.
    • Name_sound_signal — Signal audio file name.
    • Alert_signal — Enable alerts.
    • Email_signal — Enable email notifications.
    • PUSH_signal — Enable push notifications.


Filter:
Agbakeleke Idowu
719
Agbakeleke Idowu 2022.12.16 17:20 
 

Not Satisfied after over 3 months of used. Waste of money. Don't waste your money

Ruslan Pishun
38618
Reply from developer Ruslan Pishun 2022.12.16 20:26
Hi,
Perhaps you just didn't understand this wonderful indicator.
Reply to review