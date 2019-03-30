Support and Resistance with Trendlines

This indicator would help you IDENTIFY different HORIZONTAL SUPPORT / RESISTANCE LEVELS AND TRENDLINES. 

ADVANTAGES:

  • Use up till 5 different levels of Support and Resistance
  • Use up till 5 different trend lines 
  • Use true/false options to display for Support/Resistance or Trend line Image

PARAMETERS:

  • nPeriod: the time period to decide 
  • Limits: the candles limit to look back
  • UseHorizontalLines: true/false option to display Horizontal Support and Resistance Lines
  • UseTrendline: true/false option to display Trend lines 

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Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
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Indicators
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mxp1
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mxp1 2019.04.02 13:30 
 

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