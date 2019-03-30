Support and Resistance with Trendlines
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
This indicator would help you IDENTIFY different HORIZONTAL SUPPORT / RESISTANCE LEVELS AND TRENDLINES.
ADVANTAGES:
- Use up till 5 different levels of Support and Resistance
- Use up till 5 different trend lines
- Use true/false options to display for Support/Resistance or Trend line Image
PARAMETERS:
- nPeriod: the time period to decide
- Limits: the candles limit to look back
- UseHorizontalLines: true/false option to display Horizontal Support and Resistance Lines
- UseTrendline: true/false option to display Trend lines
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