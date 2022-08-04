MW Pattern Pro MT5

M & W Pattern Pro is an advanced scanner for M and W patters , it uses extra filters to ensure scanned patterns are profitable.
The indicator can be used with all symbols and time frames.
The indicator is a non repaint indicator with accurate statistics calculations.
To use , simply scan the most profitable pair using the statistics dashboard accuracy , then enter trades on signal arrow and exit at the TP and SL levels.


STATISTICS :

Accuracy 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP1 before it hits stop loss.

     Accuracy 1= (Total TP1 Hit /Total signals )*100

Accuracy 2 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP2 before it hits stop loss.

     Accuracy 2= (Total TP2 Hit /Total signals )*100

Positive 1 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP1.

Positive 2 : This is the percentage of the times price hits TP2.

Negative : This is the percentage of the times price hits stop loss (SL 2) .

Days : The number of days scanned in the historical data.


SL 1   vs. SL 2

SL 1 : Sl1  1 is the first stop loss and it is meant for exiting trades after a partial profit has been taken. When you close a trade partially at TP1 or TP2 , then place stop loss at SL 1 to reduce risk.

SL2 : SL2 is the final stop loss for all trades and should serve as the risk factor in every trade.


INPUT MENU SETTINGS

  • Pattern History : This is the range of historical bars scanned. This number affects how fast the indicator loads , the larger the number , the slower the indicator loads.
  • Pattern Amplitude : This is basically the most important setting for this indicator. It affects both the accuracy and number of daily signals . For a more filtered signal with less noise, this number should be increased . But if you want to see more signals, then the number should be reduced but the more the signals , the more the noise.


YOU CAN NOW DOWNLOAD FREE VERSIONS OF OUR PAID INDICATORS . IT'S OUR WAY OF GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY !

>>>  GO HERE TO DOWNLOAD








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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (7)
Indicators
Introducing   Quantum Breakout PRO , the groundbreaking MQL5 Indicator that's transforming the way you trade Breakout Zones! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years,   Quantum Breakout PRO   is designed to propel your trading journey to new heights with its innovative and dynamic breakout zone strategy. Quantum Breakout Indicator will give you signal arrows on breakout zones with 5 profit target zones and stop loss suggestion based on the breakout b
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Oleg Rodin
Indicators
M1 Arrow is an indicator which is based on natural trading principles of the market which include volatility and volume analysis. The indicator can be used with any time frame and forex pair. One easy to use parameter in the indicator will allow you to adapt the signals to any forex pair and time frame you want to trade. Besides the main algorithm which is based on buy and sell signals, the indicator also has multiple built-in extra strategies which you can choose in the inputs. These strategies
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Ottaviano De Cicco
4 (3)
Indicators
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5 (3)
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Noiros Tech
3.75 (8)
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Noiros Tech
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Noiros Tech
5 (2)
Indicators
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Noiros Tech
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Noiros Tech
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The  Complete Smart Market Concepts  indicator is your all-in-one institutional-grade tool designed to decode  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and reveal how the "big players" — banks, hedge funds, and institutions — truly move the forex markets. Built specifically for traders who want to trade like the smart money, this  indicator automatically identifies and plots the most essential SMC elements directly on your charts, giving you crystal-clear insights without manual drawing or guesswork.  
MultiTimeFrame Currency Meter
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This Currency Meter Calculates Strength Using a currency basket of 28 pairs? This Currency Meter uses a basket of 28 currency pair to define strength. This is very important because it gives an wholesome view of the strength of a currency by considering its reaction to all major currencies paired with it. This Currency Meter is Multi-timeframe!!! Majority of the currency strength indicators around the market today only has a single time frame view. Even with the so called multi-timeframe versio
Flag Pattern Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
Flag Pattern pro is a   Price Action (PA)   analytical tool that scans the   continuation patterns   known as   "Flag and Pennant Patterns"   . Flag and Pennant patterns are continuation patterns characterized by a move in a previous trend direction after a shallow retracement usually below 50% of the original move . Deep retracements can however be sometimes found at the 61.8 % levels. The original move is know as the   flag pole   and the   retracement   is called the flag. Indicator Fundam
One to Three Trendline Breakout MT5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
This indicator scans the 1-3 Trendline pattern . The indicator is a 100 % non repaint low risk breakout system . The patterns are formed around swing high and swing lows which make them a low risk pattern with high reward. PATTERN BACKGROUND The 1-3 Trendline Breakout pattern is formed by four(4) points which are composed of three (3) primary points and the pattern neck. A trendline is always formed by the point 1 and the neck of the pattern . When price breaks out of the trendline formed , it
Channel Vertex Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
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Channel Vertex is a price action pattern formed by price Chanel and a triangle pattern . Price channels basically indicates possible support and resistance zones around a price movement and retracement    or breakout at these levels can indicate possible trend continuation or reversal .  Majority of the times price fluctuations forms triangle patterns defined by 3 vertexes , these triangle patterns most times defines a trend continuation.  A triangle pattern is a trend continuation pattern that
Congestion Breakout Pro Mt5
Noiros Tech
Indicators
CONGESTION BREAKOUT PRO This indicator scans the breakout of congestion zones . This indicator unlike any other congestion indicator you will find in the market right now,  it uses an advanced algorithm not peculiar to most traditional congestion indicators available today . The advanced algorithm used to define the congestions  is greatly responsible for the high rate real congestion zones and low rate fake congestion zones spotted by this product. UNDERSTANDING CONGESTION Congestion are ar
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