Smart Breakout Indicator MT4
- Indicators
- Ruslan Pishun
- Version: 3.25
- Updated: 18 June 2021
- Activations: 10
The indicator is designed with the ability to configure all parameters in accordance with your requirements. You can enable or disable any functions.
When the signal Buy / Sell the indicator will notify using notification: Alert,Sound signal, Email, Push.
Detailed description of all parameters here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/731152
This is a link for general discussion of the indicator: https://www.mql5.com/ru/blogs/post/731152
МetaТrader 5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/43348
Parameters
- Name_indicator - Indicator names to use multiple indicators on the same chart.
- Max_Bars_History - Bars for drawing the indicator.
- Use_Support_and_Resistance_Lines - Show support and resistance lines.
- Use_Lines_Information_in_Points - Show items information.
- Use_Center_Line - Show center line.
- Show_Inscriptions_Support_and_Resistance - Show descriptions of the levels.
- Period Main Chart - The period of the main indicator.
- Coefficient in Point - Coefficient for calculating the main indicator of support and resistance lines.
- Period Separate Chart - Period of additional histogram indicator.
- Coefficient - Coefficient for calculating additional histogram indicator.
- Main_Chart_Shift_Bar_for_Additional_Line - Bar shift of the main indicator of support and resistance lines.
- Main_Chart_Shift_Bar_for_Lines - Bar shift of the main indicator lines for information points.
- Style/width/Color_Lines - Style, width, color for the main graph.
- Main_Chart_Color_Level_Resistance
- Main_Chart_Color_Level_Support
- Main_Chart_Line_Width
- Main_Chart_Line_Style
- Main_Chart_Color_Center_Line
- Main_Chart_Center_Line_Width
- Main_Chart_Center_Line_Style
- Main_Chart_Shift_Bar_for_Additional_Line
- Main_Chart_Color_Additional_Line_Resistance
- Main_Chart_Color_Additional_Line_Support
- Main_Chart_Additional_Line_Width
- Main_Chart_Additional_Line_Style
- Main_Chart_Color_Point
- Main_Chart_Point_Width
- Style/width/Color_Lines - Style, width, color for histogram.
- Separate_Chart_Color_Main_Line
- Separate_Chart_Main_Line_Width
- Separate_Chart_Main_Line_Style
- Separate_Chart_Color_Signal_Line
- Separate_Chart_Signal_Line_Width
- Separate_Chart_Signal_Line_Style
- Separate_Chart_Color_Circle
- Separate_Chart_Circle_Width
- Separate_Chart_Color_levels
- Separate_Chart_Main_levels_Width
- Separate_Chart_levels_Style
- level_UP - UP level setting.
- level_Down - Down level setting.
- Sound_signal — Enable the audio signal.
- Name_sound_signal — Signal audio file name.
- Alert_signal — Enable alerts.
- Email_signal — Enable email notifications.
- PUSH_signal — Enable push notifications.
Notification settings:
-----------------------------------------------------
