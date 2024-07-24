Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe is a powerful tool designed to build accurate support and resistance levels based on fractals from the higher timeframe, provides you with buy and sell signals with convenient alerts.





Working principle: The indicator analyzes fractal levels on the senior timeframe and displays them on your current chart. You can easily adjust the senior timeframe in the indicator properties to get maximum accuracy and consistency with your strategies.





Benefits of using Fractal Levels based on Higher Timeframe:





Early Signal Detection: With the ability to see higher timeframe fractal levels on a lower timeframe, you can identify potential buy and sell signals at their very inception.

Improved profit/loss ratio: Early entry on the lower timeframe allows you to set a shorter stop loss, which greatly improves your trading efficiency.

Convenient alerts: Never miss an important signal - get instant notifications of entry and exit opportunities.

Increased analysis accuracy: Focus on the key levels that really matter and ignore unnecessary market noise.

Using the Fractal Levels indicator based on Higher Timeframe will allow you to see the market in a new way and improve your trading results. Discover new trading opportunities and achieve your goals with unrivaled accuracy and efficiency.



