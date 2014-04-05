Swing and liquidity sweep finder
- Indicators
- Mehdi Ghorbani Saeidian
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Swing and Liquidity Sweep Finder is a powerful tool designed to automatically detect swing points and liquidity sweeps on your chart.
It helps traders identify where the market is likely to grab liquidity before reversing, showing both internal and external liquidity zones with high accuracy.
This indicator is ideal for ICT and Smart Money Concept traders who rely on swing structure and liquidity manipulation for their entries and exits.
Our Team Services:
If you are want to see our products click the link: LINK
If you have an idea you'd like to develop into an application, click the link: LINK