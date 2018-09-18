Untested Supply And Demand Zones Detector

This indicator scanning thorough the history and drawing horizontal rays on all bars untested lows and highs.

Fresh supply/demand zones and support/resistance levels will be marked down.

It allows to be sure that certain levels is fresh and has not been tested yet.

Usually after strong departure price is not retesting base immediately and leaving unfilled orders. 

There is no inputs, so indicator is ready to go.

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1.5 (2)
Indicators
This indicator scanning thorough the history and drawing horizontal rays on all bars untested lows and highs. Fresh supply/demand zones and support/resistance levels will be marked down. It allows to be sure that certain levels is fresh and has not been tested yet. Usually after strong departure price is not retesting base immediately and leaving unfilled orders.  There is no inputs, so indicator is ready to go. Version for MT5 is also available here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/3084
Horizontal Ray Pro
Lukasz Kubisz
Utilities
Description: Please tick "Show object descriptions" in chart properties to enable hrays views That utility converts a trendline into a horizontal ray known as tool for drawing supply and demand zones. Simply create a trendline on a chart and once selected, it will get converted. Ray remains horizontal while dragging.  Quick ray plot: press "R" key to create horizontal ray. It will be snapped to the nearest OHLC value Further versions will be improved. For feature request please post new comm
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