Adaptive Trend Lines

4.76

This indicator shows the TLH and TLL and some trendlines that allow us to estimate the trend of market. 

It also shows the values of the angles of the lines in percentage in points (pip), the standard deviation, and the trend of each line, and when it breaks the lines of support and resistance (TLH and TLL).

And finally, it also shows the points identified as supports and resistances through the fractal algorithm in the graph.

The high and low trend lines are supported by the highs and lows, through fractals, but they will not always use only the highest and lowest points, because in addition to seeking to be supported by the maximum and minimum points, the algorithm implemented here draws lines of coherent trends (as parallel as possible) to the median line that expresses the main trendline of the period's prices, and which is shown in the graph as a central dashed line.

Help for labels:

TLR is Trendline Linear Regression
TLH is the Trend Line High
TLL is the Trend Line Lower
angle α is the angle of line
accel δ is the acceleration of tlr
stddev σ is the standard deviation of tlr

Please leave your rating and comment!!!

Reviews 36
Khai Cao
573
Khai Cao 2025.03.19 16:29 
 

So good and useful indicator

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.03.18 08:54 
 

Hi, thanks for your job, work fine. Bye

Conor Mcnamara
12424
Conor Mcnamara 2024.11.26 16:52 
 

I find that it's very good, and adapts very quickly to the current price action

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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Axiom Matrix, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. [User Manual] , [Online Course] , [PDF]  And [DEMO] Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watc
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Major Support and Resistance
Henri Salvatore Bigatti
4.86 (7)
Indicators
This indicator shows current major support and resistance, if one exists. And as a support or resistance is broken it shows the new current, if any. To identify support and resistance points it uses the high and low points identified on the current chart. Allows too you to inform the maximum number of bars used to consider a support or resistance point still valid.
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Kran5
784
Kran5 2026.08.06 03:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lifegoodqwe
212
Lifegoodqwe 2026.04.06 09:37 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Khai Cao
573
Khai Cao 2025.03.19 16:29 
 

So good and useful indicator

Yassou Kalimera
853
Yassou Kalimera 2025.03.18 08:54 
 

Hi, thanks for your job, work fine. Bye

Conor Mcnamara
12424
Conor Mcnamara 2024.11.26 16:52 
 

I find that it's very good, and adapts very quickly to the current price action

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2024.11.26 17:11
Thank you!
65638263
737
65638263 2024.06.12 03:08 
 

lo estoy provando, se ve prometedor muchas gracias

Herb Wenzel
173
Herb Wenzel 2023.10.11 02:26 
 

Not bad. There are, however, better ones on the MT5 community. While the indicator identifies the major trend specified it does not calculate sub trends within the main. The statistical information while interesting tends to clutter the charts particularly when using multiple time frames. Perhaps a feature to turn them on and off?

pino
86
pino 2023.10.09 19:10 
 

This indicator saves a lot of time, and the parameters are easy to modify.

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2023.10.09 19:24
Thank you!
he012210
17
he012210 2023.03.10 01:14 
 

It doesn't work, it's better to manually draw.

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2023.03.10 01:51
yes it works, what didn't work?
If you want to draw lines manually what are you doing here? lol
syvBkaeu
134
syvBkaeu 2023.03.04 17:19 
 

execcelent

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2023.03.10 01:39
thank you
HOGJoerch63
579
HOGJoerch63 2023.01.31 07:56 
 

Very Useful indicator. Many Thanks

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2023.02.02 18:17
Thank you!
7535134
14
7535134 2022.12.03 18:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2023.02.02 18:17
Thank you!
Fhmartins
517
Fhmartins 2022.11.29 13:53 
 

Good indicator

But the painel colors (TLL, Tlr...) are compicated to see on white background

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2023.02.02 18:20
ohh yes, it's true, I use a dark background color, but you can line colors in indicator setting
Ahmed Sarıkaya
2724
Ahmed Sarıkaya 2022.11.25 14:41 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2023.02.02 18:20
Thank you!
Nicolás Cardozo
58
Nicolás Cardozo 2022.11.08 18:27 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2023.02.02 18:20
Thank you!
667418
14
667418 2022.09.19 19:49 
 

Thanks a lot. 🙂

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2023.02.02 18:20
Thank you!
kevin E.
80
kevin E. 2022.09.02 02:05 
 

Nice piece. Thanks for sharing

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2022.09.02 14:04
Thank you!
Md Mahabubul Mowla
50
Md Mahabubul Mowla 2022.08.23 13:35 
 

THANKS

Henri Salvatore Bigatti
26229
Reply from developer Henri Salvatore Bigatti 2022.09.02 14:04
Thank you!
Elkin Ovidio Moreno Aguilar
183
Elkin Ovidio Moreno Aguilar 2022.07.10 15:53 
 

excelent . Thanks

areteus areteus
452
areteus areteus 2022.06.25 03:05 
 

thanks working great

12
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