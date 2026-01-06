Papi Hedge

The MT4 Hedging Expert Advisor is an automated trading system built to perform effectively in volatile, ranging, and uncertain market conditions. By utilizing a smart hedging strategy, this EA can open BUY and SELL positions simultaneously to manage risk, stabilize equity, and capture price movements—especially on Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs.

This EA is ideal for traders who want better drawdown control while still maintaining strong profit potential during high market volatility.

✅ Automated Hedging Strategy

Opens balanced BUY and SELL positions to protect capital and reduce floating losses.

✅ Optimized for Gold & Forex

Specially tuned for the aggressive nature of XAUUSD and the dynamic behavior of Forex markets.

✅ Advanced Risk Management

Includes:

Manual & automatic lot sizing

Risk per trade (%)

Maximum drawdown control

Equity protection system

✅ Smart Entry & Exit Logic

Trades are executed based on adaptive technical logic (trend, momentum, and volatility), with dynamic exits to lock in profits gradually.

✅ Anti-Overtrade & Safety Filters

Maximum order limitation

High spread filter

Trading session filter (London & New York)

✅ Hedging Account Compatible

Fully supports Standard, ECN, and Raw Spread accounts that allow hedging (non-FIFO).

📊 Recommended Instruments & Timeframes

Instruments

XAUUSD (Gold) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY

Timeframes

M1 (Hedging Scalping)



M5 – M15 (Hedging Scalping)

M30 – H1 (Hedging Swing)

⚙️ Technical Specifications

Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)

Account Type: Hedging Account

Broker: ECN / Standard (low spread recommended)

Execution: Market Execution

Minimum Deposit: Flexible (depends on lot settings)

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Gold & Forex traders

✔ Traders who want low emotional stress from floating drawdown

✔ Traders focused on risk control over aggressive speculation

✔ Beginners to professional traders

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee. Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk. Always test on a demo account first and apply proper money management before using it on a live account.