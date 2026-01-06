Papi Hedge
- Experts
- Gun Gun Gunawan
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The MT4 Hedging Expert Advisor is an automated trading system built to perform effectively in volatile, ranging, and uncertain market conditions. By utilizing a smart hedging strategy, this EA can open BUY and SELL positions simultaneously to manage risk, stabilize equity, and capture price movements—especially on Gold (XAUUSD) and major Forex pairs.
This EA is ideal for traders who want better drawdown control while still maintaining strong profit potential during high market volatility.
✅ Automated Hedging Strategy
Opens balanced BUY and SELL positions to protect capital and reduce floating losses.
✅ Optimized for Gold & Forex
Specially tuned for the aggressive nature of XAUUSD and the dynamic behavior of Forex markets.
✅ Advanced Risk Management
Includes:
-
Manual & automatic lot sizing
-
Risk per trade (%)
-
Maximum drawdown control
-
Equity protection system
✅ Smart Entry & Exit Logic
Trades are executed based on adaptive technical logic (trend, momentum, and volatility), with dynamic exits to lock in profits gradually.
✅ Anti-Overtrade & Safety Filters
-
Maximum order limitation
-
High spread filter
-
Trading session filter (London & New York)
✅ Hedging Account Compatible
Fully supports Standard, ECN, and Raw Spread accounts that allow hedging (non-FIFO).
📊 Recommended Instruments & Timeframes
Instruments
-
XAUUSD (Gold) ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
-
EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, GBPJPY
Timeframes
-
M1 (Hedging Scalping)
-
M5 – M15 (Hedging Scalping)
-
M30 – H1 (Hedging Swing)
⚙️ Technical Specifications
-
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4)
-
Account Type: Hedging Account
-
Broker: ECN / Standard (low spread recommended)
-
Execution: Market Execution
-
Minimum Deposit: Flexible (depends on lot settings)
🎯 Who Is This EA For?
✔ Gold & Forex traders
✔ Traders who want low emotional stress from floating drawdown
✔ Traders focused on risk control over aggressive speculation
✔ Beginners to professional traders
⚠️ Risk Disclaimer
This Expert Advisor is a trading tool, not a profit guarantee. Trading Forex and Gold involves significant risk. Always test on a demo account first and apply proper money management before using it on a live account.