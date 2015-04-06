Moving Speed Scalper

Moving Speed Scalper is a trading robot uses Scalping Strategy to find opportunities in the market and execute trades with a high probability of winning. The EA uses moving averages to filter the trend, although this trending strategy is simple it works well. Combine the relative volatility of price cycles to determine the best entry position.

EA's strategy always uses Stop Loss to protect the account. The EA is suitable for accounts with small balances.

You can refer to the Set Files at comment #1.

Settings:

 + Money Management (MM): True or False

 + Auto Lot Size: 1.0 to 10.0 (if MM True, lot size per 100,000 balance)

 + Manual Lot Size: 0.01 (if MM False)

 + MA Timeframe: M5

 + MA Period: 8

 + Moving Speed: 100

 + Stop Loss: 100 to 500 points

 + Take Profit: 500 points

 + Trailing Step: 5 to 50 points

Feature:

 + Fully automated trading 24/5. 

 + All trading orders have Stop Loss.

 + Winrate > 90%.

Recommend:

 + Use EA with main currency pairs: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD... Timeframe M5.

 + Use ECN account types with low spreads. Min Balance: 200 USD (with 0.01 lot).
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Experts
Wall Street Robot is a   professional trading system   developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to oper
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