Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal have more than 260 customization options for your trade. Different options for different styles of trade. This EA using signals to place orders. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of change the trend. You can download the demo and test it yourself.

BECAUSE I HAVE TO USE CURIOSITY (https://youtu.be/3oBtPfD3RuE)

Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal is a expert advisor based in the indicator Mars 12 The Pullback Signal ( https://www.mql5.com/es/market/product/42644)





Cusiosity 12 The Pullback Signal have 17 diferent operative mode for control de cycle of trade, have operative mode for trade to trade (normal mode) for trend trade, for consolidate market, for breaking, grip, scalping and news trade in diferent operative mode. This robot is designed for major currency pairs and trades several strategies.It uses the algorithm for analysis of price data and finds the best parameters. The algorithm of the advisor depends on the selected settings.

Characteristics: Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

The system have option to closing profitable and loser orders in parts



Optimizable for any market.

Can be optimized in the strategy tester.

Stress-tests on historical data on multiple pairs.

pairs. Fully automatic.

It has several trading modes.

It has several types of trailing stop.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.





HOW TO USED CURIOSITY:(https://youtu.be/i3D_VCc2_nM)

HOW TO TEST CURIOSITY: (https://youtu.be/sbgwMgU5YD8)





Principal Parameters Group: (VIDEO MANUAL INPUT : https://youtu.be/S4rpJczmmto)