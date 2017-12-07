Eliminator EA
- Experts
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Burcak SengezerForex Market Analyst, Chartist, Senior Programmer of MQL4-5, C++, C#, PHP, SQL, HTML5, CSS3, XML, Javascript...
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 7 December 2017
- Activations: 5
Eliminator EA is a professional and fully automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy many years and just focused on GBPCAD. This EA uses some calculated price and time actions with 6 indicators' confirmations. No need for unnecessary EA parameters. The EA sets everything automatically.
Advantages
- NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies.
- The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. No needs to enter stop loss or take profit manually.
- Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available.
- No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough.
- This EA only works with the GBPCAD currency pair and the M15 timeframe. Does not need time for multicurrency tests, installation, settings, controls, tracking.
Requirements
- TimeFrame: M15
- Symbol: GBPCAD
- Digits: Any.
- Broker: ECN or low spread.
- Server: VPS.
- Balance: Min $100.
Parametres
- Money Management: Money Management is calculated by FREE MARGIN. That will open lot size dynamically.
- Fixed Lot Size: If Money Management set to Fixed Lot Size, the EA will open fixed lot size order.
- Show Info Panel: YES/NO. The EA will show some details about EA, trades, server and symbol on the left.
- Magic Number: Unique magic number for EA's trades.
- Order Comment: Special comment for orders.
NOTE: If you set M15 timeframe and attach the EA into GBPCAD chart, the EA will work. Otherwise, not. You will also take an alert!