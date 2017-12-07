Eliminator EA

Eliminator EA is a professional and fully automated scalper. Easy to use, proved strategy many years and just focused on GBPCAD. This EA uses some calculated price and time actions with 6 indicators' confirmations. No need for unnecessary EA parameters. The EA sets everything automatically.


Advantages

  • NO Grid, NO Martingale, NO Averaging and high risk strategies.
  • The EA always uses Stop Loss and Trailing. No needs to enter stop loss or take profit manually.
  • Dropdown style Money Management can be set easily. Also, fixed lot size available.
  • No needs extra settings. Default settings are enough.
  • This EA only works with the GBPCAD currency pair and the M15 timeframe. Does not need time for multicurrency tests, installation, settings, controls, tracking.


Requirements

  • TimeFrame: M15
  • Symbol: GBPCAD
  • Digits: Any.
  • Broker: ECN or low spread.
  • Server: VPS.
  • Balance: Min $100.


Parametres

  • Money Management: Money Management is calculated by FREE MARGIN. That will open lot size dynamically.
  • Fixed Lot Size: If Money Management set to Fixed Lot Size, the EA will open fixed lot size order.
  • Show Info Panel: YES/NO. The EA will show some details about EA, trades, server and symbol on the left.
  • Magic Number: Unique magic number for EA's trades.
  • Order Comment: Special comment for orders.

NOTE: If you set M15 timeframe and attach the EA into GBPCAD chart, the EA will work. Otherwise, not. You will also take an alert!

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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