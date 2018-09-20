Do not redraw your signals.

shows the trader about the price reversal even before the reversal begins.

minimum of false signals (according to statistics less than 5%).

works on all currency pairs, all markets and timeframes.

bars - the number of candles on the chart on which the indicator will be displayed.

period - indicator period.

averaging_period - the period of the smoothed indicator.

fast_sliding - the averaging period for calculating the fast moving average.

slow_sliding - the averaging period for calculating the slow moving average.

logo - show the logo on the chart.

Hrumer Alpha - a fundamentally new forex indicator, which is built on the algorithm of tracking the peak values ​​of the price. This is not ZigZag and not Fraclals and despite the visual similarity, does not have anything to do with these indicators. It does not redraw its values ​​and works from the zero bar, that is, with Open [0]. He quickly reacts to any changes in the price and informs the trader about the reversals. Works on all currency pairs and timeframes. You can use for long trading, and for scalping on small timeframes starting from M1.The principle of the indicator: The algorithm of the indicator Hrumer Alpha lays the idea of ​​tracking the maximum and minimum values ​​of the price. In doing so, using a sophisticated algorithm of calculations, the indicator is able to tell the trader whether or not a turn is in place at the appearance of a new candle. This is a completely new algorithm that we have not used before.How to trade with the Hrumer Alpha indicator: It all depends on your trading strategy. But you can obviously say one thing, with this indicator you will know with a 95-97% probability about price reversals before the turn. Thus, you can build various trading systems for both long-term trading and scalping within the day.Advantages of Hrumer Alpha:Settings for the Hrumer Alpha indicator:





Also, when you buy this indicator, you get any of our other indicator as a gift! To see a list of our other indicators, please click here https://www.mql5.com/en/users/master-mql4/seller



