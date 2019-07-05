PipFinite Binary Options PRO
Trading Strategies

PipFinite Binary Options PRO

5 July 2019, 06:22
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
CUTTING EDGE SOLUTION FOR BINARY OPTIONS

Binary Options PRO Generates 55-60% Win Ratio WITHOUT Adding Filters

Skyrocket your Probabilities by Adding This Indicator To Your Trading Strategy!



WHY CHOOSE US?

With more than 100,000 Verified Downloads on MQL5

Products with the Highest NUMBER OF POSITIVE REVIEWS...THOUSANDS of SATISFIED and RETURNING clients...

PipFinite has proven itself to be ONE OF THE BEST providers of trading tools!


THE DASHBOARD









THE DASHBOARD

Contains all the important information needed to trade.

For best results:

  • Broker Payout ≥ 80%
  • Actual Win Rate > Min Win Rate









HOW TO BUY


STEP 1: Actual Win Rate > Min Win Rate

STEP 2: Enter new Buy signal at open of bar





STEP 3: Wait for bar to close for results






HOW TO SELL


STEP 1: Actual Win Rate > Min Win Rate

STEP 2: Enter new Sell signal at open of bar





STEP 3: Wait for bar to close for results









REVERSAL STRATEGY WITH BOLLINGER BANDS

    HOW TO ATTACH BOLLINGER BANDS

    STEP 1: Navigate indicators

    STEP 2: Double Click "Trend" to expand

    STEP 3: Double Click "Bollinger Bands" to attach on chart





      BOLLINGER BANDS SETTINGS

      • Period - 20 (#1)
      • Shift - 0 (#2)
      • Deviations - 2.0 (#3)
      • Price - Open *Important* (#4)
      • Click "OK" (#5)








      HOW TO BUY


      STEP 1: Open of Bar below the Lower Band

      STEP 2: Actual Win Rate > Min Win Rate

      STEP 3: Enter new Buy signal at open of bar




      STEP 4: Wait for bar to close for results






      HOW TO SELL


      STEP 1: Open of Bar above the Upper Band

      STEP 2: Actual Win Rate > Min Win Rate

      STEP 3: Enter new Sell signal at open of bar




      STEP 4: Wait for bar to close for results










      MULTI-CURRENCY & MULTI-TIMEFRAME SCANNER

      Have The Ability To Monitor ALL Markets & ALL Timeframes In 1 Chart

      Making Binary Options Monitoring EASY

      No need to open many charts and timeframes to check for a Trading Opportunity

      The scanner does all the hard work for you.



      THE POWERFUL INTERFACE

      Blue Boxes - Buy Signal

      Red Boxes - Sell Signal

      Numbers Inside Box - Actual Win Rate

      White Numbers - Actual Win Rate > Min Win Rate

      Black Numbers - Actual Win Rate ≤ Min Win Rate





      EASY NAVIGATION FEATURE

      Allows you navigate across different instruments with 1 click, in just 1 chart.

      Change the current pair

      Move effortlessly to different timeframes

      Instantly switch to your desired instrument





      FLEXIBILITY

      You can add ANY symbol that exist in your platform.

      Symbols - Type the symbols separated by comma ","

      Example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD

      You can select up to 9 different timeframes

      Timeframes Count - The number of timeframes you want to monitor





      INTEGRATED ALERTS

      The scanner alerts you when there is a setup to the instruments you are monitoring!

      Popup, Sound, Email and Push Notifications available. NEVER MISS AN EXIT SIGNAL AGAIN!









      WHAT IS THE WIN RATE?

      Binary Options Pro generates a base accuracy of 55-60% without added filters!


      HOW MANY SIGNALS GENERATED?

      Binary Options Pro generates many signals so you can filter them using other indicators & further improve results.

      The number of signals increases when you use lower time frames.


      HOW ARE SIGNALS GENERATED?

      Signals are instantly generated on the "Open" of the bar.


      CAN IT BE COMBINED TO OTHER INDICATORS?

      Absolutely YES! Combining it to other indicators would increase the accuracy of this indicator.


      CAN I USE MARTINGALE?

      YES, Martingale involves greater risk but higher profit.

      Before using martingale, make sure you check the "Loss Streak" if the consecutive number of losses wont harm your account.


      WHAT PAIRS?

      It works in any pair. Select the best pairs with the highest "Actual Win Rate"


      WHAT TIMEFRAMES?

      It works in any timeframe. The timeframe used determines the expiry date of trades.

      Example: M5 Timeframe is used for 5 Minutes Expiry Only.

      MT4 Version : M5, M15, M30

      MT5 Version : M2, M3, M5, M10, M15, M20


      WHAT BROKER TO USE?

      We recommend brokers with Payout at least 80% (Broker Payout ≥ 80%)

      For best results, find a broker that offers a Payout of 85% or higher.


      GENERAL SETTING

      Generates the most signals. Can be used to combine with other indicators.

      Signal Period - 3





      CONSERVATIVE SETTING

      Generates the less signals and can improve the base accuracy.

      Signal Period - 5









      MAIN PARAMETERS - controls the indicator algorithm operation.

      • Payout - the profit% that your per trade get based on your broker.
        • We recommend brokers with payout at least 80% (Payout ≥ 80%)
        • If your Broker offers less that 80%, we suggest you look for another broker.
      • Signal Period - the number of bars used to calculate the algorithm.
        • Period = 3, The setting that gives the most signals but may have lower winrate.
        • Period = 5, Gives less signals but can give higher winrate.
      • Maximum History Bars - maximum number of bars used.


      MISC PARAMETERS - controls the universal settings. FOR DEVELOPER/CODER PURPOSES ONLY.

      • Universal Draw Buffers - Enable/Disable all buffers drawn on chart.
      • Universal Draw Objects - Enable/Disable all objects drawn on chart.
      • Universal Delete Objects - Enable/Disable all objects to be deleted on chart.
      • Universal Enable Alerts - Enable/Disable all alerts to be triggered


      DISPLAY PARAMETERS - controls the visibility of objects drawn on chart.

      • Show Signal - show/hide entry signals
      • Show Win - show/hide winning signals
      • Show Loss - show/hide losing signals
      • Charts To Foreground - force charts to be drawn on top of all objects


      GRAPHICS PARAMETERS - controls the appearance and colors of drawn objects on chart.

      • Buy Color - color of buy signal
      • Sell Color - color of sell signal
      • Win Color - color of winning signal
      • Loss Color - color of losing signal


      DASHBOARD PARAMETERS - controls the visibility and colors of statistics found on chart.

      • Show Dashboard - show/hide information dashboard
      • Show Dashboard Background - show/hide dashboard background box
      • Dashboard Font Size - Text size for statistics.
      • Dashboard X-Offset - Distance of statistics horizontally. Increase value to move it to the right (Ex. 100 to 1000).
      • Dashboard Y-Offset - Distance of statistics vertically. Increase value to move it lower (Ex. 100 to 1000).
      • Dashboard Y-Spacing - factor used as row distance. 
      • Dashboard Background X-Size - size of dashboard background.
      • Dashboard To Back - Moves the dashboard to back of objects
      • Dashboard Background - color of dashboard
      • Auto Color Dashboard Background - use the chart background color as dashboard background color
      • Dashboard Text - color of dashboard
      • Auto Color Dashboard Text - use the chart foreground color as dashboard text color
      • Dashboard Title - color of title
      • Dashboard Buy - color of buy signal on dashboard
      • Dashboard Sell - color of sell signal on dashboard
      • Dashboard High Win Rate - color of high win rate on dashboard
      • Dashboard Low Win Rate - color of low winrate on dashboard
      • Dashboard Outline - color of dashboard borders


      ALERT PARAMETERS - controls the alert options enabled.

      • Enable Pop-Up Alerts - Enable MT4/MT5 box alerts.
      • Enable Email Alerts - Enables email alerts.
      • Enable Push Notification Alerts - Enables smart phone or sms alerts.
      • Enable Sound Alerts - Enables sound alerts.
      • Sound Alert Name - File name of sound alert.
      • Enable Screen Comments - Enable comment on the top right corner of screen.








      HOW TO GET THE SAMPLE CODE

      A FREE sample code for "iCustom" integration is available for our loyal clients.

      Step 1: Binary Options PRO Proof Of Purchase (Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2: Via MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)

      Step 2: Send me an email on support@pipfinite.com

      Subject line: " Your MQL5 Username, PipFinite Binary Options Pro Sample Code,  MT4 or MT5"



      HOW TO GET THE 249$ SCANNER FOR FREE

      Step 1: Binary Options PRO Proof Of Purchase (Method#1: Via Review OR Method#2: Via MQL5 Payment & Purchase Screenshots)

      Step 2: Send me an email on support@pipfinite.com

      Subject line: " Your MQL5 Username, PipFinite Binary Options Pro Scanner,  MT4 or MT5"



      Exclusive Access To PipFinite Telegram Group

      After we verified your purchase, the telegram invite link will be sent to your email after you downloaded the scanner.




