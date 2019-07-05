PipFinite Binary Options PRO

Have The Ability To Monitor ALL Markets & ALL Timeframes In 1 Chart

The scanner does all the hard work for you.

No need to open many charts and timeframes to check for a Trading Opportunity

THE POWERFUL INTERFACE



Blue Boxes - Buy Signal



Red Boxes - Sell Signal

Numbers Inside Box - Actual Win Rate



White Numbers - Actual Win Rate > Min Win Rate

Black Numbers - Actual Win Rate ≤ Min Win Rate

EASY NAVIGATION FEATURE



Allows you navigate across different instruments with 1 click, in just 1 chart.

Change the current pair

Move effortlessly to different timeframes

Instantly switch to your desired instrument

FLEXIBILITY

You can add ANY symbol that exist in your platform.

Symbols - Type the symbols separated by comma ","

Example: EURUSD,GBPUSD,AUDUSD,XAUUSD

You can select up to 9 different timeframes

Timeframes Count - The number of timeframes you want to monitor

INTEGRATED ALERTS

The scanner alerts you when there is a setup to the instruments you are monitoring!

Popup, Sound, Email and Push Notifications available. NEVER MISS AN EXIT SIGNAL AGAIN!

































WHAT IS THE WIN RATE?



Binary Options Pro generates a base accuracy of 55-60% without added filters!







HOW MANY SIGNALS GENERATED?



Binary Options Pro generates many signals so you can filter them using other indicators & further improve results.

The number of signals increases when you use lower time frames.





HOW ARE SIGNALS GENERATED?



Signals are instantly generated on the "Open" of the bar.





CAN IT BE COMBINED TO OTHER INDICATORS?



Absolutely YES! Combining it to other indicators would increase the accuracy of this indicator.







CAN I USE MARTINGALE?



YES, Martingale involves greater risk but higher profit.

Before using martingale, make sure you check the "Loss Streak" if the consecutive number of losses wont harm your account.







WHAT PAIRS?



It works in any pair. Select the best pairs with the highest "Actual Win Rate"





WHAT TIMEFRAMES?



It works in any timeframe. The timeframe used determines the expiry date of trades.

Example: M5 Timeframe is used for 5 Minutes Expiry Only.

MT4 Version : M5, M15, M30



MT5 Version : M2, M3, M5, M10, M15, M20







WHAT BROKER TO USE?



We recommend brokers with Payout at least 80% (Broker Payout ≥ 80%)

For best results, find a broker that offers a Payout of 85% or higher.

