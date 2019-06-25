Unick Forex Scalping
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Unick Forex Scalping is a signal indicator for Metatrader4 platform. Shows the price pivot point trader. Do not redraw your signals. Works with minimal lateness. The same indicator sends the trader signals on the phone and email. It works with all currency pairs and timeframes. Easy to customize.
See our other indicators and robots at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/master-mql4/seller
The algorithm of the indicator: The indicator works according to the nonlinear direction prediction algorithm. Considering past trends, the indicator builds an extrapolation of future impulses based on current movement. Thanks to the mathematical slippage algorithm, the indicator manages to calculate the price reversal points accurately enough and make a prediction of future movement.
Advantages of Unick Forex Scalping:
Unick Forex Scalping Trading Strategy: FOR BUY: when the blue arrow appears, open a purchase order. We expose Trailing Stop 100 points (for a cent account) and Stop Loss at the level of the lower edge of the arrow, as well as when a signal appears in the opposite direction.
FOR SALE: when the red arrow appears, open a sell order. We expose Trailing Stop 100 points (for a cent account) and Stop Loss at the level of the upper edge of the arrow, as well as when a signal appears in the opposite direction.
The recommended currency pair is EURUSD, H1, H4, D1 timeframe.
Indicator parameters:
See our other indicators and robots at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/master-mql4/seller
The algorithm of the indicator: The indicator works according to the nonlinear direction prediction algorithm. Considering past trends, the indicator builds an extrapolation of future impulses based on current movement. Thanks to the mathematical slippage algorithm, the indicator manages to calculate the price reversal points accurately enough and make a prediction of future movement.
Advantages of Unick Forex Scalping:
- Don't redraw signals.
- precisely determines the price direction and pivot point.
- sends signals to the phone and email.
Unick Forex Scalping Trading Strategy: FOR BUY: when the blue arrow appears, open a purchase order. We expose Trailing Stop 100 points (for a cent account) and Stop Loss at the level of the lower edge of the arrow, as well as when a signal appears in the opposite direction.
FOR SALE: when the red arrow appears, open a sell order. We expose Trailing Stop 100 points (for a cent account) and Stop Loss at the level of the upper edge of the arrow, as well as when a signal appears in the opposite direction.
The recommended currency pair is EURUSD, H1, H4, D1 timeframe.
Indicator parameters:
- spread - your broker's spread level. The indicator takes it into account in the calculation of profit / loss.
- period - indicator period.
- Signal - sending signals to the phone and email.