"Scalping trading strategy" - the indicator was created for trading using the scalping system. "Scalping trading strategy" shows on the chart with an arrow where the price will go now. After the indicator draws an arrow, the price will go in the direction of the arrow by at least 20 points. This is enough for us to trade effectively. "Scalping trading strategy" does not redraw its signals. The indicator has many different modes of operation. It can draw an arrow both at the beginning of a new candlestick and at the end of a candlestick. It depends on the selected operating mode. "Scalping trading strategy" can draw several arrows in one direction and then draw arrows in another direction. After each arrow, the price will either completely reverse the trend or make a small pullback in the direction of the arrow. The value of the "Scalping trading strategy" indicator is that the indicator can help a trader to open intraday trades for short periods of time.





Benefits of the "Scalping trading strategy" indicator:

does not redraw its signals.

"Scalping trading strategy" helps to trade intraday

"Scalping trading strategy" is designed for scalping

"Scalping trading strategy" is able to accurately predict trend reversals or temporary price rollbacks

"Scalping trading strategy" can be configured to trade on any currency pair

Settings of the "Scalping trading strategy" indicator: