Aklamavo HTF Candles with ICT FVG

This indicator projects Higher-Timeframe (HTF) candles onto the current chart and optionally shows their OHLC lines and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) using ICT 3-candle logic.

Projects multiple higher timeframe candles.
Accurately preserves HTF OHLC on any lower timeframe.
Allows spacing adjustment between projected candles.
Optionally displays OHLC horizontal reference lines.
Automatically detects and draws HTF Fair Value Gaps.
Ensures all objects always update cleanly.
Works on any timeframe and symbol.

For those traders and students who follow the famous brazilian trader Igor Rodrigues (Mago Trader) here it is another tool he uses: a 2-line MACD specially set with Phi ratios. This MACD is packed with a twist: a Filling Area , to easily and visually spot the corresponding trend on the chart. Obviously, you can turn On and Off this filling feature. If you don't know Igor Rodrigues and you are a brazilian trader and student, just google for him... Very simple and useful indicator. If you are loo
FREE
