Introduction

The "Ultimate Retest" Indicator stands as the pinnacle of technical analysis made specially for support/resistance or supply/demand traders. By utilizing advanced mathematical computations, this indicator can swiftly and accurately identify the most powerful support and resistance levels where the big players are putting their huge orders and give traders a chance to enter the on the level retest with impeccable timing, thereby enhancing their decision-making and trading outcomes.



Signals

Buy when a clear support zone appears (greenish zone) below and price retraces back down to touch it

Sell when a clear resistance zone appears (redish zone) above and price retraces back up to touch it

Click on the GIFs below for more details on how to use this indicator