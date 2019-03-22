Scalping monster
- Indicators
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Andrey KozakLaboratory of Automatic Systems (LAS) - more than 10 years, we have been developing, testing and programming automatic trading robots for the forex market.
- Version: 15.0
- Updated: 24 November 2024
- Activations: 20
Our other products at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/master-mql4/seller
How to trade using Scalping monster:
- when the blue dot appears on the chart, we open a buy order. Close the order when a red dot appears.
- when a red dot appears on the chart, we open a sell order. Close the order when the blue dot appears.
Important recommendations:
- Do not open an order before the release of important news.
- open order immediately after the point appears. It is not necessary to open an order in the middle of the cycle.
Advantages of Scalping monster:
- It works on all currency pairs.
- Don't redraw your signals.
- shows the trader points to open and close orders.
- is a complete trading system.
- sends push and email notifications.
How to set up this indicator: Open the indicator settings and find the "spread" parameter. Indicate there the value of the current spread for this currency pair where you want to test it. Next, add the indicator to the chart of the currency pair and look at the forecast profit / loss in the upper right corner. If the indicator predicts more than 1000 points of profit, you can start trading. Thus, by placing the indicator on charts of different currency pairs and timeframes, look for those where the indicator will forecast profits.
Indicator settings:
- spread - your broker's spread for the current currency pair.
- period - indicator period.
- averaging_period - averaged indicator period.
- shift - shift of the starting point of the calculation, relative to the price.
- bars - the number of bars at which the indicator will work.
- thickness_of_thick_line - thickness of the thick line of the indicator.
- thin_line_thickness - thin line thickness of the indicator.
- Signal - sending push and email notification of signals.
Friends, after buying or renting this indicator, write to us in a personal message and we will give you for free another our indicator which in the Market costs $ 147
Works well on higher time frames. I have made a profit with it. Only wish there was an EA I could connect with this indicator. Thanks.