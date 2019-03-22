Scalping monster

3.86
Scalping monster - ready trading system in the form of an indicator. Scalping monster is designed for the Metatrader4 platform. When placed on a forex chart, the indicator automatically analyzes the market using an adaptation algorithm and displays the signals to the trader in the form of red and blue dots. The indicator also shows in the upper right corner information about potential profit / loss.
Our other products at https://www.mql5.com/en/users/master-mql4/seller 


How to trade using Scalping monster:
  • when the blue dot appears on the chart, we open a buy order. Close the order when a red dot appears.
  • when a red dot appears on the chart, we open a sell order. Close the order when the blue dot appears.


Important recommendations:
  • Do not open an order before the release of important news.
  • open order immediately after the point appears. It is not necessary to open an order in the middle of the cycle.


Advantages of Scalping monster:
  • It works on all currency pairs.
  • Don't redraw your signals.
  • shows the trader points to open and close orders.
  • is a complete trading system.
  • sends push and email notifications.


How to set up this indicator: Open the indicator settings and find the "spread" parameter. Indicate there the value of the current spread for this currency pair where you want to test it. Next, add the indicator to the chart of the currency pair and look at the forecast profit / loss in the upper right corner. If the indicator predicts more than 1000 points of profit, you can start trading. Thus, by placing the indicator on charts of different currency pairs and timeframes, look for those where the indicator will forecast profits.




Indicator settings:
  • spread - your broker's spread for the current currency pair.
  • period - indicator period.
  • averaging_period - averaged indicator period.
  • shift - shift of the starting point of the calculation, relative to the price.
  • bars - the number of bars at which the indicator will work.
  • thickness_of_thick_line - thickness of the thick line of the indicator.
  • thin_line_thickness - thin line thickness of the indicator.
  • Signal - sending push and email notification of signals.

Friends, after buying or renting this indicator, write to us in a personal message and we will give you for free another our indicator which in the Market costs $ 147




Reviews 8
323323
34
323323 2019.08.19 02:02 
 

Works well on higher time frames. I have made a profit with it. Only wish there was an EA I could connect with this indicator. Thanks.

Саша Синков
1081
Саша Синков 2019.06.13 20:31 
 

Индикатор отличный! Благодарность автору

BenjaminTaylor
274
BenjaminTaylor 2019.05.20 12:17 
 

Great indicator on higher time frames. I've now got several indicators of this type and this one is the best one so far.

Author sends you another 2 so you get 3 confirmations which is a complete system.

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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (659)
Indicators
Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
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Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
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Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicators
TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (5)
Indicators
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculation
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Indicators
PRO Renko System is a highly accurate trading system specially designed for trading RENKO charts. The ARROWS and Trend Indicators DO NOT REPAINT! The system effectively neutralizes so called market noise giving you access to accurate reversal signals. The indicator is very easy to use and has only one parameter responsible for signal generation. You can easily adapt the tool to any trading instrument of your choice and the size of the renko bar. I am always ready to provide extra support to help
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4.83 (12)
Indicators
The indicator very accurately determines the levels of the possible end of the trend and profit fixing. The method of determining levels is based on the ideas of W.D.Gann, using an algorithm developed by his follower Kirill Borovsky. Extremely high reliability of reaching levels (according to K. Borovsky  - 80-90%) Indispensable for any trading strategy – every trader needs to determine the exit point from the market! Precisely determines targets on any timeframes and any instruments (forex, met
Scalping Explorer
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
Scalping Explorer is a complete trading system. Our traders have tested and optimized its work for maximum effect. Trading with Scalping Explorer is easy. Open in Metatrader4 windows with currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCHF. We include D1 timeframe on all currency pairs. Add the Scalping Explorer indicator to each window with a currency pair. In the indicator settings, we find the "Signal" parameter and set it to TRUE. Now, as soon as a signal appears on any of the currency p
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Experts
The Quantum Expert Advisor is designed for trading EURUSD H1 . The trading algorithm lies in placing pending orders at the peaks of currency fluctuations, after a preliminary analysis of the market conditions. Trading is fully automated. Lot size is calculated automatically based on the lot percentage. Parameters MaxRisk - percentage of the deposit, used for the automatic calculation of the lot. LongWave - long wave of price fluctuation. ShortWave - short wave of price fluctuation. Level contro
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The BoxetFx Expert Advisor analyzes the market using multiple trading strategies. Once the optimal signals for opening trades are obtained, the EA automatically determines the order volume as a percentage pf the deposit. Next, a pending order is placed in the direction of the expected price movement. When the deal reaches an optimal profit or loss level, it is automatically closed. Multiple analytical centers of information processing allow the EA to diversify the possible risks of the trader by
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The Medok indicator shows the market entry and exit points on the chart using arrows and resistance lines. The indicator is very easy to use. Buy when a blue arrow appears and sell when a red arrow appears. After an order is opened, it is recommended to close a buy position when the price reaches the lower resistance level or to close a sell position when the price reaches the upper resistance level. Recommended values for EURUSD H1 Periods - 2; Acceleration - 0.02. Recommended values for EURU
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
NIZMA is a ready-made trading system, that is the most efficient on the EURUSD, AUDUSD and GBPUSD currency pairs. The best timeframes are M5 and higher. The system shows the market entry points in the form of arrows, and also displays the information on the strength and direction of the trend. The signals are easy to interpret. It is suitable for both novice and professional traders. With the properly selected settings, it gives the minimum number of false signals. In tests, this number did not
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Indicators
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Jerus Line Scalper is an indicator for scalping on EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY and USDCAD pairs. Recommended pairs: M5, M15, M30 and H1. The trading strategy is as follows: as soon as the arrow appears, open an order in the direction of the arrow and set take profit to +10 points. Set stop loss at the indicator's stop line. Stop line is displayed in red or blue depending on the indicator signal. Also, the Martingale system can be applied in the system. If a trade is closed at a loss, the next
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Andrey Kozak
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DotaScalping is a semi-automated trading system for scalping. The indicator shows recommended moments for opening Buy/Sell trades as dots on the chart. Signals are generated based on the algorithm for price amplitude smoothing. The indicator tries to accurately calculate the moments of the maximum peak price values ​​and produces signals based on the smoothed correlation. The indicator determines the High and Low price values and generates signals based on the trend direction. The indicator is v
ForexGumpUltra
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3.25 (4)
Indicators
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5 (2)
Indicators
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Bomb Scalper
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Indicators
Bomb Scalper is a ready-made mechanical trading system that analyzes the market using 12 market signals, as well as candle patterns, providing signals for opening and closing trades. On the screenshot below, you can see how the system draws the blue arrow for buying and the red one for selling. Order close signal is shown as the yellow arrow. Besides, during a closing signal, the indicator calculates potential profit/loss. How the indicator works After launching, Bomb Scalper navigates through
Striker
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Stiker is a robot capable of trading in automatic or semi-automatic mode . If auto=true in the robot settings, the robot automatically opens and closes orders on its own when a signal appears. If auto=false, the robot analyzes the market and shows signals on the screen, while a trader manually confirms opening or closing orders by clicking the Open Buy and Close Order buttons. This is done to enable traders make trading decisions themselves. This reduces the trading risk. Striker is a smart syst
Ready Made Scalping System
Andrey Kozak
Indicators
If you do not yet have your trading strategy, you can take advantage of our ready-made trading strategy, which is most effective for EURUSD H1 currency pair. The indicator "Ready Made Scalping System" automatically analyzes the market and shows the trader when to open and close orders. You just need to follow his instructions. When the arrow appears - open the order, when a square appears with a tick - close the warrant. For convenience of the trader, the indicator when signals appear sends a m
Amok
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Amok is a fully automatic trading system that was developed for trading on the EURUSD currency pair, H1 timeframe on micro accounts. Nevertheless, as practice shows, this trading system works well in other currency pairs. Principle of work of the trading robot Amok In the algorithm of the robot, there are more than 7 different trading strategies. This was done to ensure that the robot could work more stably in different market conditions. The program part of the robot uses 12 different indicato
ForexGumpXL
Andrey Kozak
5 (1)
Indicators
ForexGumpXL is a new generation in the forex gump indicator line. More accurate, faster, less complicated in the settings is all about the new ForexGumpXL indicator. In the new version of the indicator, we have applied a truly new algorithm of work. Now he does not just analyze the market for a price reversal, but with the help of an adaptation algorithm, determining the current volatility in the market indicator with a high degree of probability is able to anticipate false price reversals in or
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Frank Paetsch
7501
Frank Paetsch 2021.07.30 10:59 
 

i know how to use but i give only 1 star

Andrey Kozak
47235
Reply from developer Andrey Kozak 2021.07.30 11:01
Thank you for your feedback! Many traders have highly appreciated our products. If you put 1 star, then you simply have not learned how to work with these indicators. Good luck with
323323
34
323323 2019.08.19 02:02 
 

Works well on higher time frames. I have made a profit with it. Only wish there was an EA I could connect with this indicator. Thanks.

Waseemirshad
257
Waseemirshad 2019.08.12 14:21 
 

On very first day i was skeptical about it and i told author that it repaints and total pips figure is inaccurate so i want my money back. He gave me a harsh reply and called me a "crook". but the real crook on mql5 is this author. I even made an expert adviser for it but no use. Due to his unprofessional language and bad product i totally recommend "not to buy" any of his product else he will also call you a thug or crook.

Саша Синков
1081
Саша Синков 2019.06.13 20:31 
 

Индикатор отличный! Благодарность автору

BenjaminTaylor
274
BenjaminTaylor 2019.05.20 12:17 
 

Great indicator on higher time frames. I've now got several indicators of this type and this one is the best one so far.

Author sends you another 2 so you get 3 confirmations which is a complete system.

Davis Hernandez
55
Davis Hernandez 2019.04.26 05:08 
 

Excellent support team, fast and helpful!

About the indicator, it works, it makes easier to identify when to start a buy or sell, I'm using it as my main indicator plus other methods to double confirm.

Its easy to understand and to use and the fact that developer is updating it as user reports bugs or enhances its a plus!

sebastian.ntf
215
sebastian.ntf 2019.04.25 13:12 
 

Good movements on 15-30 minute chart, so far a good product had some nice results with it, of course you must add some trend filtering.

lrimondi
1016
lrimondi 2019.04.23 07:00 
 

Useless product on shorter timeframes, unreliable product on higher timeframes because the potential profit is calculated not from the signal, but from the bar opening (or bar closing, it doesn't change a thing because it lacks accuracy). The potential profit should be calculated from opening signal to closing signal in order to be reliable. A potential profit of thousands points might easily be a loss in real trading. It is a true disappointment.

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