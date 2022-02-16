Scalping Snake Pro

Scalping Snake Pro is a unique scalping indicator that shows the trader the price reversal moments and does not redraw. This indicator, unlike many others on the Internet, does not redraw its values. It draws signals on the very first bar, which allows you not to be late with opening deals. This indicator sends notifications to the trader by phone and email when a signal appears. You get all this functionality for only $147.

How to trade with this indicator?

  • Open the H1 timeframe. Currency pair GBPUSD or EURUSD. We are waiting for the first bar where the indicator will draw a blue line. We open a deal to buy and set TakeProfit +20 points. StopLoss will be a signal in the opposite direction, that is, the red line. To open a sell trade, wait for the first bar where the indicator draws a red line. After that, we open a deal to sell. Take Profit 20 points. StopLoss will be a signal in the opposite direction, that is, the blue line.

Is this indicator redrawing?

  • No, this indicator does not redraw.

Is this indicator late with signals?

  • No, this indicator does not lag. It shows signals on the very first bar.

Can this indicator be used in your robot?

  • Yes, you can. This indicator uses a memory buffer, with which it can be integrated into any robot.

What does the client get by buying this indicator?

On how many computers can a customer run this indicator after purchase?

  • After the purchase, the client can run the indicator on 115 computers.

Is it possible to trade effectively with this indicator?

Indicator settings:

  • period - in this parameter we specify the indicator calculation period. The higher the value, the larger the trend size will be determined by the indicator.
