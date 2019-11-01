WOW Scalper Signal

The principle of this indicator is very simple: detecting the trend with Moving Average, then monitoring the return point of graph by using the crossing of Stochastic Oscillator and finally predicting BUY and SELL signal with arrows, alerts and notifications. The parameters are fixed and automatically calculated on each time frame.

Example:

  • If you install indicator on EURUSD, timeframe M5: the indicator will detect the main trend with the Moving Average on this timeframe (for example the Moving average indicates the "up trend" )
  • If indicator detects the "up trend", it will monitor for Stochastic Oscillator to show "cross up" of the main line / signal line at the below position the lower level.
  • Finally the indicator will show an "up arrow" in the chart window and send alert message with notification such as "BUY EURUSD"
  • If the indicator detects opposite conditions of above, it will show the opposite result.


Indicator Installation

  • Attach this indicator to the chart window of currency pairs.
  • The recommended currencies are AUDCAD, AUDJPY, AUDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, EURUSD, GBPAUD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NZDUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY
  • The recommended timeframes are M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1




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Trade with Gann on your side!! MASTER CIRCLE 360 CIRCLE CHART, originally created by Gann admitted that this is “The Mother of all charts”. It is one of the last studies that this great trader left for us. The numeric tab le is apparently quite simple like all the tables and is based on square numbers, the SQUARE OF 12 and is by evolution, one of the most important square numbers. Here we can find CYCLE, PRICE AND TIME thanks to angles and grades, to show past and future support and resistance.
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Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] It detects 19 different harmonic pric
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