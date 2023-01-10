Weddell Pro
- Indicators
-
Dmitriy KashevichHello everyone, I am a trader with 4 years of experience and 7 years of programming experience, on this site I publish my best trading indicators that show excellent income! I know that something will be interesting to you from my products.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 9
Weddell Pro is a good trading tool that is suitable for both a beginner and an experienced trader.
It can be used both separately and combined with other strategies and indicators
Configured for currency pairs was tested several times on cryptocurrency but did not show a high result
Currency pairs USD/EUR AUD/CAD GBP/USD Showed itself very well here
The percentage of correct transactions is above 68%, which does not make it perfect and bad
Doesn't draw or disappear
The red arrow shows a trade down.
The blue arrow shows a signal to the top
I recommend to put it on a small timeframe M1-M15