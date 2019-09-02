TSScreenCrossMovAvg

indicator for trading with the strategy with two moving averages.

Intelligent algorithm for scalper and intraday traders.

Multi time frame and multi currency panel.

The benefits you get:

Easy to use panel that alerts you to crossings of moving averages, as per strategy, on each currency.

Possibility to choose your favorite crosses.

Possibility to choose to activate only the preferred time frames.

Never redesigns, does not retreat, never recalculates.

Works on forex and CFD, timeframe from M5 to D1.

Integrated pop-up, and sound alerts.

Each key is interactive.

Various visual signals.

Easy to use.

Parameters:

Number_Instrument = 4; number of crosses to display in the template.

ViewM5 = true; Activate or deactivate timeframe.

ViewM15 = true; Activate or deactivate timeframe.

ViewM30 = false; Activate or deactivate timeframe.

ViewH1 = true; Activate or deactivate timeframe.

ViewH4 = true; Activate or deactivate timeframe.

ViewD1 = false; Activate or deactivate timeframe.

MA_Period = 20; Number of moving average periods.

MA_Method = MODE_EMA; type of moving media.

Light_Mode = OnClose; Price where the moving average is calculated.

MA_Period1 = 50; Number of moving average periods.

MA_Method1 = MODE_EMA; type of moving media.

Light_Mode1 = OnClose; Price where the moving average is calculated.

AlertbyPopUp = false; activation or deactivation of the popup alarm.

Template = "Default.tpl"; favorite Template name, which will open when any key is pressed.



