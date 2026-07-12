Fluxion Tradingpanel MT4

FLUXION — Trade Manager Panel for MT4

A fast, native on-chart trading panel. No DLLs, no external files — just attach it to a chart and take full control of your trades.

Fluxion turns any MetaTrader 4 chart into a complete trade-management cockpit. Open, average and manage positions with one click, drag your Stop-Loss and Take-Profit directly on the chart, and always see exactly what every level is worth in your account currency.

Built for scalpers, day traders and anyone who manages positions actively.


━━━ KEY FEATURES ━━━

One-Click Trading
 • Instant Buy / Sell at market with adjustable lot size (stepper + 4 quick presets)
 • Add-to-position / averaging button
 • Reverse (close all + open the opposite side)
 • Close Buy · Close Sell · Close All

Draggable SL/TP Lines with Live Money Value
 • Set Stop-Loss and Take-Profit in pips or points
 • Drag the lines directly on the chart — the orders update instantly
 • Every line shows the exact profit/loss in your account currency, including swap and commission
 • Delete SL or TP with a single button

Real Average-Entry Line
 • See the true lot-weighted average entry as a live line on the chart
 • Fee-adjusted break-even: the line shifts as swap and commission accrue
 • Drag the average line into profit to set a TP, or into loss to set an SL

Break-Even Tracking with Offset
 • Lock your trade at break-even plus a custom offset
 • Automatically trails the true break-even as swap accrues
 • Stays active across restarts

Pending / Limit Orders
 • Place Buy/Sell Limit and Stop orders at a set distance
 • Draggable pending lines — move the order price right on the chart
 • Newly filled limit orders automatically inherit your panel's SL/TP management

Collapsible Positions List
 • Expandable list of every managed position (ticket, side, lots, entry, live P/L)
 • One-click close per position

Crash & Restart Recovery
 • Automatically re-adopts your open trades after an MT4 restart or crash
 • Full management resumes instantly — SL/TP lines, averaging, break-even tracking


━━━ ADOPT ANY POSITION (EVEN TRADES OPENED ON YOUR PHONE) ━━━

Opened a trade somewhere else? Bring it into Fluxion's management with one click, by ticket number.

On the go, managed at your desk:
You open a position from the MT4 smartphone app while you're out. Back at your desktop, type its ticket into Fluxion and press Adopt — it instantly joins your basket. Averaging, SL/TP lines, break-even tracking and the positions list all take over, exactly as if the trade had been opened from the panel.

Hand a manual trade to the panel:
Placed a quick market order or a pending limit by hand, or want to fold a single existing trade into your basket? Adopt it by ticket and Fluxion manages it from then on.

Adoption is done per ticket, so you decide exactly which trade Fluxion takes over. The link is remembered across restarts — and Fluxion never interferes with trades from other Expert Advisors.


━━━ SMART TRADE RECOGNITION ━━━
 • A unique magic number per symbol, stable across timeframe changes
 • Never touches other EAs' trades — you stay in full control


━━━ FLEXIBLE FOR ANY INSTRUMENT & ACCOUNT ━━━
 • Two colour themes: Fluxion (neon) and Standard
 • Pips or Points mode — works correctly on Forex, indices and crypto (BTC, etc.); money values are self-calibrating for accurate amounts on every symbol
 • Hedge or Netting (Future) mode
 • FIFO mode — closes oldest positions first for FIFO-compliant brokers


━━━ WHY FLUXION? ━━━
 • 100% native — no DLL imports, fully MQL5-Market compliant and safe
 • Precise money display — calibrated from your broker's real P/L, correct on any instrument including crypto and indices
 • Never lose control — automatic recovery keeps managing your trades even after a terminal restart
 • Clean, fast, lightweight — a professional dark UI that stays out of your way


━━━ IMPORTANT: SET YOUR ACCOUNT MODE ━━━

Before you start trading, set the Account Mode input so Fluxion behaves correctly for your broker account. This decides what happens when you click the opposite direction:

Hedge — Buy and Sell positions can be open at the same time. Clicking the opposite side opens a new hedging position (both coexist). Use this on standard hedging MT4 accounts (most brokers).

Future / Netting — Only one net position per symbol. Clicking the opposite side does NOT open a counter-trade — instead it closes / nets the existing position by your set volume. Use this on netting (futures-style) accounts.


━━━ NOTES ━━━
 • Works on MetaTrader 4 (all brokers)
 • Enable AutoTrading and attach to any chart — one panel per symbol
 • Manages the current chart's symbol; each chart runs independently with its own settings


Take command of your trades — try Fluxion today.
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News filter, equity guard & session control for all your EAs — one tool, full protection — Free Demo | Latest Updates v26 (August 2026) is the biggest update ever: the EA now protects your entire account — every chart, no helper needed — and the indicator gives any chart its own protection rules (news, loss limits, trading times and more). The AI Trade Assessment arrives in MetaTrader 4 — automatic verdicts on new entries and on-chart assess buttons alike. Existing setups keep working unchanged
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Utilities
MultiOrder Assistent V3.0   - Your professional trading assistant for MetaTrader 4 The  MultiOrder Manager  is a powerful trading tool designed to optimize your trading while managing risk efficiently. With intuitive features and a user-friendly interface, this Tool is ideal for traders who want to manage multiple orders simultaneously without losing track.   Symbols: FX pairs, gold and cryptocurrencies Here you get a detailed description of the parameters and functions Manual     Features and
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
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Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Portfolio Dashboard
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Instantly see your closed trade history by day and week, your current open trades, and forex exposure on one chart! Use the heatmap to identify profitable trades and where your current drawdown is within your trading portfolio. MT5 Version -  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132613 Quick Close Buttons Use the quick close buttons to close every trade on a single symbol, close out individual trades in full, or take partial profits or losses at the click of a button. No more hunting for trade
Trade panel Sniper
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Utilities
Простая в управлении Торговая панель обеспечит безопасную торговлю. Вычислит объём сделки от заданного уровня Stop Loss и величины убытка. Поможет рассчитать сейф, и в ноль закрыть неверную сделку. Интуитивно понятный интерфейс делает панель удобной в управлении, освобождая внимание трейдера для принятия решения о входе в сделку. Программа сделает все расчёты за вас. Поэтому работа с помощью панели Снайпер - оптимальное решение для торговли с соблюдением Мани-менеджмента. А это главный ключ к по
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Peter Mueller
5 (2)
Utilities
THIS EA IS A SEMI-AUTO EA, IT NEEDS USER INPUT. Manual & Test Version Please TEST this product before   BUYING  and watch my video about it. Contact me for user support or bug reports, or if you want the MT5 version! MT5 Version I do not guarantee any profits or financial success using this EA. With this Expert Advisor, you can: Implement your own   Zone Recovery   strategy to capitalize on trending markets. Create   Grid   trading strategies, to profit from ranging markets. Place orders easil
Trader Evolution MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
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Utilities
" Trader Evolution " - A utility designed for traders who use wave and technical analysis in their work. One tab of the utility is capable of money management and opening orders, and the other can help in making Elliott wave and technical analysis. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Trading in a few clicks. Immediate and pending orders are available in the panel 2. Money management. The program automatically selects the appropriate lot size 3. Simplifies
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