Aero Trade Panel New

This utility is for opening and closing orders. The panel shows the number of opened Sell/Buy orders, Sell/Buy profit, chart profit and account profit.

You can close Sell orders, Buy orders, chart profit and account profit in one click. You can setup magic number for orders opened by this utility.


Settings

  • Base Lot size
  • Use automatic TP and SL in your currency - set for calc automatic TP and SL
  • TP and SL - in pips or your broker currency
  • Take Profit - pips/currency
  • Stop Loss - pips/currency
  • Account Take Profit in your currency
  • Account Stop Loss in your currency
  • Use Breakeven
  • Use Info Panels
  • Corner of Info Panels
  • X-Position of Panel
  • Y-Position of Panel
  • Font Color
  • Background Color
  • Magic number for Trade Panel Order
Test it on Demo account before using on Real account.


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This indicator uses two moving averages, a slower and faster moving average. A crossover occurs when a faster moving average (i.e., a shorter period moving average) crosses a slower moving average (i.e. a longer period moving average). Signal show alert pop-up and push notification. Variable setup for each Moving Average, 3 types of signal arrow, pop-up alert and push notifications. Settings Fast_MA_Setup Period - period of Faster Moving Average (value 0 - xxx). Mode - type of Moving Average (S
Aero TEMA
Vratislav Tukal
Indicators
The Triple Exponential Moving Average (TEMA) combines a single EMA, a double EMA and a triple EMA. TEMA = 3*EMA - 3*EMA(EMA) + EMA(EMA(EMA)) Setting is very easy, you must set only period of one EMA. I prefer to use two TEMAs for accurate signal. Settings Period of EMA - defined period of EMA. Test it on Demo account before Real Account. Trading is risky and at your own risk.
Aero Trender
Vratislav Tukal
Indicators
This indicator is based on ADX, RSI and CCI. Each indicator show trend arrows on each timeframe. If all arrows are in the same trend, the SELL/BUY signal is the strongest. Settings Spread Threshold - value of spread threshold ADX Setup ADX Period ADX Price - price of ADX (Close, Open, High, Low, Median(High + Low)/2, Typical(High + Low + Close)/3, Weighted(High + Low + Close + Close)/4). Level of ADX Trend - ADX level Strong of ADX Trend - ADX for Strong Signal RSI Setup M1...MN period Price -
Aeronic
Vratislav Tukal
Experts
This robot is based on Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI indicator. When the Bollinger Bands is in the right level (upper band for Sell signal or lower band for Buy signal), Stochastic Oscillator,CCI and RSI are in the right level, order is open. If the trend is not correct, system open other orders at specified distance. T‌he EA trade on any symbol, on any timeframe (recommended optimization for specific timeframe). Minimum recommended deposit is 1000$ with 0.01 Lot for 7 major
Trend AutoCatcher
Vratislav Tukal
Indicators
This indicator is based on CCIs indicators and is fully automated. Line shows trendline by CCIs. This indicator calculates CCIs of All timeframes and shows current line on each timeframe. You can use it on any timeframe you wish, trendline is calculated for this timeframe. Settings are not needed. Test it on Demo account before Real Account. Trading is risky. You trade at your own risk.
Aero Trailed
Vratislav Tukal
Utilities
This type of EA does not open orders itself. (in backtest mode it open random orders for visualizing, how EA works) This utility is for manual trader, who like trading with Trailing Stops and want automatically trail stop loss of opened positions by preferred algorithm. This EA using one of the seven algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, Profit and Points) to catch the trend. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions. You can filter ope
Aero Trailed EA
Vratislav Tukal
Experts
This EA using one of the six algorithms (MA, Fractals, SAR, ATR, Movement of Candlesticks, and Points) to catch the best Take profit and two MAs to enter the trade. You can specify a breakeven level to move stop loss of your opened positions. You can filter opened positions by Magic Number. Works on any timeframe and any pair. Base setup is ideal for EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD on M15 timeframe with 500 USD Deposit. Settings ________SETUP_FOR_ENTER_____ MA Timeframe - timeframe for MAs enter MA 1 Pe
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