Indicador de Volume

4.5
This indicator is a volume indicator it changes the color of the candles according to a certain number of ticks, and this number of ticks can be informed by the user both the number of ticks and the color of the candles, this indicator works in any graphical time or any asset, provided that the asset has a ticker number to be informed.

This indicator seeks to facilitate user viewing when analyzing candles with a certain number of ticks.
Reviews 2
Regis1952
84
Regis1952 2021.07.12 03:17 
 

Fácil de usar e util.

KATTY2010
196
KATTY2010 2022.07.12 02:50 
 

facil

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Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
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Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
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Open a direction on the trade that the market intends to follow and a trade that occurred on your trade trade following a trade that was pending on your trade trade a trade order that was pending on your trade trade operation. Example: a buy operation with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.03 points, buy with a lot of 0.01 at a price of 0.01.0930, then a sell stop order of 0.03 will be decided. a new buy stop order is placed with a lot of 0.06 at a price of 1.0930. Parameters: Volume -> Volum
Trend Follower MT5
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDA
Indicators
Trend Follower predicts the possible start of a trend, the indicator uses as a basis for the closing high possibility of the indicators to identify a possible entry or low possibility, the indicator just an entry parameter which can be the period . Input parameters Period : A positive integer that indicates the period for number Alert: Sends an audible signal when a signal occurs Check out other products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/junioredj16/seller
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KATTY2010
196
KATTY2010 2022.07.12 02:50 
 

facil

Regis1952
84
Regis1952 2021.07.12 03:17 
 

Fácil de usar e util.

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