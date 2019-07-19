Indicador de Volume
- Indicators
-
Devscode Desenvolvimento de Softwares LTDAMQL5 | SQL | PHP |
Software developer
- Version: 1.0
This indicator is a volume indicator it changes the color of the candles according to a certain number of ticks, and this number of ticks can be informed by the user both the number of ticks and the color of the candles, this indicator works in any graphical time or any asset, provided that the asset has a ticker number to be informed.
This indicator seeks to facilitate user viewing when analyzing candles with a certain number of ticks.
This indicator seeks to facilitate user viewing when analyzing candles with a certain number of ticks.
Fácil de usar e util.