Institucional Color Candle
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 3 April 2020
of the performance of the big players are acting in the market represented by the colors:
1) Red Candles we have an Ultra High activity,
2) Candles Orange we have a Very High Activity
3) Candles Yellow we have one High Activity
4) White Candles represent normal activity in the market
5) Blue Candles, market activity is very low without interest in the continuation of the movement here I fear we usually have the end of the wave of a pullbacks
Download <SmoothAlgorithms.mqh> and include in the include folders of your metatrader
Awesome indicator! it gives me more confidence when entering a trade, thank you!