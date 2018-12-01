Institucional Color Candle

4.75
Idea extracted from the books by Anna Coulling and Gavin Holmes using Volume and Spread Analysis (VSA) techniques coupled with Al Brooks' expertise with Price Action these candles are magical, identify the exact moment
  of the performance of the big players are acting in the market represented by the colors:

1) Red Candles we have an Ultra High activity,
2) Candles Orange we have a Very High Activity
3) Candles Yellow we have one High Activity
4) White Candles represent normal activity in the market
5) Blue Candles, market activity is very low without interest in the continuation of the movement here I fear we usually have the end of the wave of a pullbacks

Download <SmoothAlgorithms.mqh> and include in the include folders of your metatrader
Reviews 11
Jinah
74
Jinah 2024.10.28 00:28 
 

Awesome indicator! it gives me more confidence when entering a trade, thank you!

Alessandro Lopes Da Silva
283
Alessandro Lopes Da Silva 2023.03.14 12:44 
 

Melhor indicador que já conheci aqui, se souber trabalhar com ele no momento certo, você vai ganhar muito dinheiro!!!!

Rogerio1985
387
Rogerio1985 2022.10.20 21:27 
 

Mostra claramente atuação dos grandes volumes!!!

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We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
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Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
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VWAP BAR  It´s power full indicator of candle by candle when lined up   with greate analysis, you have great opportunity, finder defense candle. Is a good ideia from order flow method, now your meta trader 5   inside you time frame chart .   What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price a security has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. It is important be
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Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
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Institutional Pivot is a result of 5 years of research on order flow analysis in the Forex market and Nasdaq, seeking mounting and defense positions. The one of the best support and resistance points you can have right now available to everyone. You can opt for the Forex, CME and Brazilian markets in the settings Choosing the market just plot on the chart to make your trades
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James Erasmus
3343
James Erasmus 2025.07.18 09:27 
 

Nothing special, it just shows periods of high volatility or volume. The dax open and short period around then, thats all for the day. Whats the point of this indicator.

Truta Petru Lucian
443
Truta Petru Lucian 2025.02.27 09:57 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jinah
74
Jinah 2024.10.28 00:28 
 

Awesome indicator! it gives me more confidence when entering a trade, thank you!

XO XO
20
XO XO 2024.05.26 20:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Herb Wenzel
173
Herb Wenzel 2023.08.15 21:39 
 

Any chance I could get a copy of the source code?

Alessandro Lopes Da Silva
283
Alessandro Lopes Da Silva 2023.03.14 12:44 
 

Melhor indicador que já conheci aqui, se souber trabalhar com ele no momento certo, você vai ganhar muito dinheiro!!!!

RKE
705
RKE 2022.11.06 13:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Rogerio1985
387
Rogerio1985 2022.10.20 21:27 
 

Mostra claramente atuação dos grandes volumes!!!

josé alberto
48
josé alberto 2021.03.01 17:46 
 

MUITO BOM INDICADOR E QUE SUBSTITUI O SATOs BARR

Jose San Martin
122
Jose San Martin 2020.09.20 03:19 
 

Very good tool, as a scalper makes me to know when the the price action is in my favor at the first look, I keep track of many charts at the same time,THANKS SO MUCH for the hard work and make my job easier

Paulo Moraes
261
Paulo Moraes 2019.03.05 04:27 
 

Indico a todos que queiram comprar esta ferramenta, vale apena...eu diria que funciona igual ou melhor que o Satos Bar que tantos falam no famoso curso da internet.

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