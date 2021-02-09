Highlighting strong price movements
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 March 2021
The indicator highlights in color the places on the chart where the price moves in one direction continuously from the selected number of candles.
You can specify the number of points from the beginning of the movement to select only movements from this amount.
It can be useful for looking for reversals or sharp impulses.
I also recommend purchasing this utility to determine local weekly / monthly trends and support and resistance lines.
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