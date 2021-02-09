Highlighting strong price movements

The indicator highlights in color the places on the chart where the price moves in one direction continuously from the selected number of candles.

You can specify the number of points from the beginning of the movement to select only movements from this amount.

It can be useful for looking for reversals or sharp impulses.


I also recommend purchasing this utility to determine local weekly / monthly trends and support and resistance lines.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61401


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Nikolay Mitrofanov
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The indicator draws levels based on the overbought and oversold values ​​of the RSI indicator. The maximum values ​​are taken into account, which are equal to or exceeded certain limits. That is, for example, when the price has gone into the overbought zone, the highest price is selected from all prices in this zone for this period of time, and as soon as the indicator value returns to a value below the overbought value, the level is fixed and the calculation of new values ​​begins. The same
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The indicator averages the price using one of four methods: Simple Exponential Linear Weighted Smoothed Tema Dema None Then filters the result through the RSI values. This results in a line drawn that approximates the trend change in the RSI peak zones. The last three screenshots show two indicators on a single chart with RSI high and low prices and the rest of the default parameters. The up color (red) for the high prices is set to None, while the down color (blue) for the low prices is set to
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The indicator takes the last closed bar from three timeframes (daily, weekly, monthly) and draws Fibonacci levels based on the high and low prices of that bar. Depending on the opening and closing prices, the high and low are reversed. That is, if the candle is bullish, the low price is used as the starting price; otherwise, the high price is used. There's a second drawing option. Two opposing Fibonacci levels are drawn, each colored differently. Coincident levels and levels within the 0-100 ra
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The indicator uses moving average reversal values ​​on all selected timeframes to plot levels where the moving average has reversed, which can be considered support or resistance levels, as well as trend change signals on the timeframe of the newly drawn line. The moving average is passed through the RSI indicator. The line colors are customizable and, by default, indicate the following: 1. Purple - the moving average has changed direction downwards. 2. Gold - the moving average has changed di
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The utility draws pivot levels based on a selection from day week month The previous candlestick of the selected timeframe is taken and the values for the levels are calculated using the following formulas: Pivot = (high + close + low) / 3 R1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - low S1 = ( 2 * Pivot) - high R2 = Pivot + (R1 -S1) R3 = high + ( 2 * (Pivot - low)) S2 = Pivot - (R1 - S1) S3 = low - ( 2 * (high - Pivot)); The style and thickness for all lines are adjusted. The colors for the R, Pivot and S lines ar
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The indicator draws a colored histogram from comparisons of the strengths of bulls and bears. It works like this: The values ​​of two indicators Bears and Bulls are taken, who is stronger on the candlestick is compared, the column is filled in. It's all. .
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Draws trend lines from the high and / or low values ​​of the week. The color and thickness of the levels are customizable. All trend lines can be edited. Suitable levels of the past can be renamed and other properties changed. Levels are re-read only on the H1 timeframe once an hour. ...
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When creating, modifying and moving a trend line, two anchor points will be selected: high / low, open / close, median or weighted from the candlestick prices. For high / low, open / close, if the anchor point is above the candlestick, the upper price will be taken, below the candlestick - the lower one. If the point is inside the candlestick, then if the first point is higher than the second, then the first one goes up, the second goes down. Conversely, if the second is higher than the first.
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The utility automatically sets the take-profit and stop-loss levels specified by the user in the parameters and moves the stop-loss line when the specified number of points above the trade price is exceeded. There are 4 trailing stop options: Disabled - Disabled Trail - Simply move the stop-loss level To breakeven - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when the value of points specified in the settings is exceeded and do not move the level any further As steps - Move the stop-loss to breakeven when
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jose3905 2023.01.14 23:16 
 

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