The Period separators indicator separates time periods, specified by user.



It supports all timeframes, greater or aliquot to current timeframe. In case of the incorect timeframe, the indicator modifies it to closest correct value. Additional bonus - the separation of non-standard time periods - MOON, MOON/2, MOON/4 (moon phases).

The separators are plotted using the indicator's buffers. The indicator uses one graphic object for information about the progress and current bar properties. The graphic object can be placed (drag and drop) at any place on the chart.

The indicator works correctly on the price data with gaps.

Parameters: