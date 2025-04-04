TrendChange

The "Price change from zero" indicator is designed to display price changes over a selected period in points.





1. The basic idea

The indicator calculates the difference between the closing price on the current bar and the opening price on the bar set back by the Candle Period. The result is displayed as a line in a separate window.





2. Interpretation

Positive value: The price has increased over the period.





Negative value: The price decreased during the period.





Zero value: The price has returned to its initial level.





3. Features

Simplicity: The indicator does not use complex mathematical methods (for example, moving averages).





Flexibility: The period can be adjusted to any timeframe.





Versatility: Can be used for trend analysis or signal filtering.