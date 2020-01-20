The TargetChanger





The TargetChanger Script is the easiest way to change the takeprofits of multiple open orders. It automatically changes the takeprofit of both open orders as well as limit orders on the current pair.



To change your target you simply drag the TargetChanger on the current chart, type in the new takeprofit level and click "ok". All the takeprofits get changed within seconds now.

If you only trade with one single order each time, this tool might not be super useful for you, but trading with multiple orders each time gets vastly simplified with this script.









