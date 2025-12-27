ChartSync MT4
- Utilities
- Alfiya Fazylova
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 27 December 2025
- Activations: 20
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel.
Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here.
To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects.
Input parameters:
- Exception - prefix of the name of a graphic object that does not need to be copied. You can specify several prefixes by entering them separated by “;”.
- Custom symbols - the name of an additional symbol where graphic objects should also be synchronized. You can specify multiple Symbols by separating them with a ";" separator.
- SyncVLINE - synchronize vertical lines.
- SyncHLINE - horizontal line.
- SyncTREND - trend line.
- SyncTRENDBYANGLE - trend line by angle.
- SyncCYCLES - cyclic lines.
- SyncCHANNEL - equidistant channel.
- SyncSTDDEVCHANNEL - standard deviation channel.
- SyncREGRESSION - linear regression channel.
- SyncPITCHFORK - Andrews pitchfork.
- SyncGANNLINE - Gann line.
- SyncGANNFAN - Gann fan.
- SyncGANNGRID - Gann grid.
- SyncFIBO - Fibonacci levels.
- SyncFIBOTIMES - Fibonacci time zones.
- SyncFIBOFAN - Fibonacci fan.
- SyncFIBOARC - Fibonacci arcs.
- SyncFIBOCHANNEL - Fibonacci channel.
- SyncEXPANSION - Fibonacci extension.
- SyncRECTANGLE - rectangle.
- SyncTRIANGLE - triangle.
- SyncELLIPSE - ellipse.
- SyncARROW - arrows.
- SyncTEXT - “Text” object.
- SyncLABEL - Text Label Object.