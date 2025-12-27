ChartSync MT4

Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel.

Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here.

To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects.

Input parameters: