Trend Scanner MT4

Trend Scanner is a trend indicator that helps to determine the current and forecast market direction using an advanced algorithm. Thanks to flexible alert settings, the indicator will promptly warn you about a trend reversal.

The indicator is intuitive and easy to use, and will be an excellent filter in your trending trading strategies. The lines of this indicator are also an excellent dynamic level for stop loss, and is used as one of the types of trailing stop in Trading Panel .

To fine-tune the alert, click on the triangle on the left in the information panel, after clicking, two lines of alert settings will appear:

Alerts On / Off - this line sets the chart timeframe, which the indicator will track and inform when the trend changes. General alerts On / Off - this line sets timeframes on which the trend direction should coincide. For example, if you check the boxes on M30, H1, H4, the indicator will notify you of a trend change, only if the trend direction has turned in one direction on M30, H1, H4 timeframes.

Input parameters: