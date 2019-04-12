Trend Scanner MT5

4

Trend Scanner is a trend indicator that helps to determine the current and forecast market direction using an advanced algorithm. Thanks to flexible alert settings, the indicator will promptly warn you about a trend reversal.

The indicator is intuitive and easy to use, and will be an excellent filter in your trending trading strategies. The lines of this indicator are also an excellent dynamic level for stop loss, and is used as one of the types of trailing stop in Trading Panel .

To fine-tune the alert, click on the triangle on the left in the information panel, after clicking, two lines of alert settings will appear:

  1. Alerts On / Off - this line sets the chart timeframe, which the indicator will track and inform when the trend changes.
  2. General alerts On / Off - this line sets timeframes on which the trend direction should coincide. For example, if you check the boxes on M30, H1, H4, the indicator will notify you of a trend change, only if the trend direction has turned in one direction on M30, H1, H4 timeframes.

Input parameters:

  • Max Bars - the maximum number of bars to display the trend line. If the indicator loads the terminal heavily, decrease this value.
  • Period - period of the Trend Scanner indicator.
  • Multiplier - Trend Scanner indicator coefficient.
  • Show alert on chart - enable / disable displaying a notification on the chart.
  • Play sound on alert - enable / disable sound playback when the trend changes.
  • Push notification - enable / disable sending push notifications about trend change.
  • Alerts an email - enable / disable sending a trend change notification to email.
  • Alerts on opened bar - enable / disable trend change notifications only on a closed bar.
  • Sound file - the name of the sound file for sound notification.
  • Show panel - show information panel. If the indicator loads the terminal heavily, disable the panel.
  • Size panel - panel size.
  • Color panel - panel color.
  • Color panel border - panel border color.
  • Color text - panel text color.
  • Color up - color of the text up in the panel.
  • Color down - color of the text up in the panel.
Reviews 3
Alexanderman Makutin
323
Alexanderman Makutin 2026.02.26 20:27 
 

Отлично показывает ТРЕНД на любом таймфрейме. Однозначно рекомендую)))

Johan Julien Aubry
919
Johan Julien Aubry 2021.06.06 09:43 
 

Works correctly.

Please don't write directly to me about my review, I'll not answer.

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Alexanderman Makutin
323
Alexanderman Makutin 2026.02.26 20:27 
 

Отлично показывает ТРЕНД на любом таймфрейме. Однозначно рекомендую)))

CSG CSG
1661
CSG CSG 2025.01.07 18:25 
 

Unfortunately, the panel changes its position from time to time and cannot be combined with other panels because of its fixed location and unclear distance to the edges. The developer shows no interest in additional functions, so that you can, for example, set the position. Otherwise, the display of the lines works well, very similar to SuperTrend, which is also available for free. The pure graphical display of the line progression works reliably, however. // Leider ändert das Panel seine Position von Zeit zu Zeit und ist durch seinen vorgegebenen Ort mit unklarem Abstand zu den Rändern nicht sinnvoll mit anderen zu kombinieren. Der Entwickler zeigt kein Interesse an weiteren Funktionen, sodass man z.B. die Position fest einstellen kann. Sonst arbeitet die Anzeige der Linien gut, sehr vergleichbar mit SuperTrend, was man auch kostenlos findet. Die reine grafische Darstellung des Linienverlaufes funktioniert aber stabil.

Alfiya Fazylova
48221
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2025.01.08 07:36
1) "changes its location spontaneously" - specify after what events this happens, I will check, and if this is really the case, I will fix it.
2) "Fuzzy distance to the edges" - the location of the panel of this indicator is set in pixels from the upper left corner. This distance can only change if you move the panel along the chart using the cursor.
3) "The developer does not show interest in additional functions, so that it would be possible, for example, to set the position" - the location of the panel is set by moving it with the mouse. Point the cursor to the upper left corner of the panel, hold down the left mouse button, and move the panel.
Johan Julien Aubry
919
Johan Julien Aubry 2021.06.06 09:43 
 

Works correctly.

Please don't write directly to me about my review, I'll not answer.

Alfiya Fazylova
48221
Reply from developer Alfiya Fazylova 2021.06.06 11:02
Thank you for your feedback!
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