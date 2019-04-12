Trend Scanner MT5
- Indicators
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Alfiya Fazylova⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ My applications - https://www.mql5.com/en/users/alfia.fazylova/seller
★★★ TRADING MANAGER ★★★
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 19 November 2021
- Activations: 10
Trend Scanner is a trend indicator that helps to determine the current and forecast market direction using an advanced algorithm. Thanks to flexible alert settings, the indicator will promptly warn you about a trend reversal.
The indicator is intuitive and easy to use, and will be an excellent filter in your trending trading strategies. The lines of this indicator are also an excellent dynamic level for stop loss, and is used as one of the types of trailing stop in Trading Panel .
To fine-tune the alert, click on the triangle on the left in the information panel, after clicking, two lines of alert settings will appear:
- Alerts On / Off - this line sets the chart timeframe, which the indicator will track and inform when the trend changes.
- General alerts On / Off - this line sets timeframes on which the trend direction should coincide. For example, if you check the boxes on M30, H1, H4, the indicator will notify you of a trend change, only if the trend direction has turned in one direction on M30, H1, H4 timeframes.
Input parameters:
- Max Bars - the maximum number of bars to display the trend line. If the indicator loads the terminal heavily, decrease this value.
- Period - period of the Trend Scanner indicator.
- Multiplier - Trend Scanner indicator coefficient.
- Show alert on chart - enable / disable displaying a notification on the chart.
- Play sound on alert - enable / disable sound playback when the trend changes.
- Push notification - enable / disable sending push notifications about trend change.
- Alerts an email - enable / disable sending a trend change notification to email.
- Alerts on opened bar - enable / disable trend change notifications only on a closed bar.
- Sound file - the name of the sound file for sound notification.
- Show panel - show information panel. If the indicator loads the terminal heavily, disable the panel.
- Size panel - panel size.
- Color panel - panel color.
- Color panel border - panel border color.
- Color text - panel text color.
- Color up - color of the text up in the panel.
- Color down - color of the text up in the panel.
Отлично показывает ТРЕНД на любом таймфрейме. Однозначно рекомендую)))